Noel Gallagher opens up about '£20 million' divorce from Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald (Dave Benett)

Noel Gallagher has opened up about his difficult divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald.

The musician, 56, confirmed the end of his 12-year marriage to publicist MacDonald in January last year. The couple - who met in 2000 - share sons Donovan, 16, and Sonny, 14.

He said the pandemic and COVID lockdowns had put irrevocable strain on their relationship.

Reports suggest the rocker paid MacDonald £20million in their divorce settlement. She is also reported to have taken their £8million mansion.

Speaking on Matt Morgan's Patreon Podcast, Gallagher spoke about the freedom of being a single man in London, and joked about cycling past his ex-wife’s house.

“I can get on the bike and go up to King's Cross, and go down to the canal at Longfield Road,” he said.

“And get on the canal outside my wonderful ex-wife's house and give her a little wave, and go, "You didn't take this from me!".

Gallagher added: “But the pace of London is f**king great at the minute, I'm loving it.”

The former Oasis front man also spoke about living in a £2,500-a-night suite at Claridge's following his marriage breakdown.

He said: “I had some proper f**king good times there – it was a proper good time. I lived there for most of last year, I was there three or four nights a week.”

Gallagher was living there while a new flat in Maida Vale was renovated - with the star confirming he now lived in his new north London pad.

The rocker also spoke about potentially reuniting with his brother Liam to bring back their iconic 90s band Oasis.

He said: “Timing is everything. Even if we were to come back now, it would be just like a heritage kind of thing. It could never be the same.”