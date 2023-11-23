Nokomis Fowl Supper 2023
October 22nd, 2023
The "thank you's" are plentiful between the organizer, volunteers and participants for a well-run event. Leanne Goodwin posted online, "My first fowl supper, ever, and itwas so delicious! Nokomis never fails when it comes to community support and volunteering. Everyone did an amazing job."
This years turnout was so good that, unfortunately, they had to turn people away after running out of turkey. Organizer Maureen Tait even went without turkey, but is happy it was a success, especially compared to recent years.
In 2019, Maureen Tait started organizing the event that raises money for the rink. Then COVID hit, and there wasn't a Fowl Supper for two years. Then, last year, the supper fell on the same day as a snowstorm. Tait said they planned for 300-400 people but only ended up feeding 228,
Because of the difficulties, she felt that it was time to throw in the towel. But this year, she tried again, and it was a success.
This year they fed 319 adults and 24 children between the ages of 5-12, plus an uncounted amount of littles. The only drawback was that, despite increasing the number of turkeys they purchased to equal 300 lbs, it still wasn't enough. T it thinks it might be because of the smaller birds.
There is a LOT of planning and help needed to get the supper off the ground. There are over 100 spots to fill to get the food to the tables, and Tait starts asking for volunteers in September. She said it's all consuming for about a month as she takes names on who is doing what. As soon as she posted on FB asking for help, people in the community started messaging her and posting that they would cook turkeys and anything else they could.
Tait said many people fill more than one role, and often, people who make turkeys will also make potatoes so they can use the potato water for the best gravy. The rink facility board supplies the turkeys and turnips; the rest is donated.
Following supper, there is a lot of cleanup, with dishes to wash because they don't use disposable plates or cutlery. The community volunteers pitched in to put the final bow on the 2023 event.
When asked if she would organize it again next year, she quickly says yes, "but probably it would be good to have a helper."
Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times