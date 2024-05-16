NOLA Gold rugby May 2024
GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has formally withdrawn from the CFL club's training camp. Kelly made the announcement Thursday in a statement provided to The Canadian Press. The CFL's outstanding player last year wants to digest the findings of the league-mandated investigation that figured prominently in his suspension for both Toronto's exhibition games and at least nine regular-season contests. Kelly said he wants to "work to earn both reinstatement in the CFL and ever
Caitlin Clark made her official WNBA debut Tuesday night in the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun. So, how did she do?
‘I think he got away with a shot,’ Marchand said
Mel Hall is currently serving a 45-year sentence in Texas
The Cowboys 2024 schedule features six prime-time games, including another showdown on the road against the 49ers
The 2024 NFL schedule has now been released in full, and a few teams and figures stand to benefit with how the slate was constructed.
VANCOUVER — Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko has "improved immensely the last 72 hours" as the all-star goaltender works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old started Vancouver's playoff opener against the Nashville Predators, but hasn't suited up since. Vancouver has turned to third-string rookie Arturs Silovs in the post-season after backup Casey DeSmith was hurt in Game 3 against the Predators. Silovs, who is 4-3 in the playoffs with a .907 save percentage
PRAGUE, Czechia — Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship. Tavares ended the extra session quickly, taking the puck from behind centre ice, then skating into the Austrian zone and ripping a shot past goaltender David Madlener. It was unlikely anyone on the Canadian bench would have thought such heroics would have been necessary after 40 minutes of play.
CHICAGO (AP) — For all he accomplished the past four years at Purdue, Zach Edey realizes there are some huge questions surrounding his game — almost as big as his 7-foot-4 frame. Though he was the national Player of the Year the past two seasons and led the Boilermakers to the championship game this year, he is viewed as a slow-footed defender who can't stretch the floor on offense, either. Those are two big marks against him as he prepares to enter the NBA. He also wants to make it clear there'
Former Louisville place kicker John Wallace, whose school-record 66 career field goals included two in a 2013 Sugar Bowl upset of Florida, has died. The school announced Wallace’s death on Wednesday in a release that did not specify a cause. Wallace helped the Cardinals reach four consecutive bowl games from 2012-15, highlighted by the 33-23 victory over the Gators in New Orleans.
As the New York Giants prepare to play their 100th season, the team showed off celebratory throwback uniforms that are, well, something else.
Toronto's All-Star sluggers have had a rough 2024, part of a larger trend with hitting down in the early part of the season.
DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards was seeing double everywhere he turned. All by design as the Denver Nuggets doubled the attention on Minnesota's standout guard. It was yet another wrinkle for the Nuggets, who held Edwards to 18 points — 15 below his average in this series — in their 112-97 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Game 5. “We knew we had to do something different with Anthony Edwards. That guy is just a one-man wrecking crew,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We trapped him
WINNIPEG — Chris Streveler won’t be flying to football games in a luxury private plane this season, but he’s fine with that. The backup quarterback is grateful for the glitz and growth he experienced playing in the NFL, but also really pumped to return to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Streveler had a smile on his face at training camp this week as he talked about his football journey and being back on the team he won the 2019 Grey Cup with in his second CFL season. The gritty dual-threat quarterbac
The basketball went for a full leather look.
Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal with 38.1 seconds on the game clock and the Edmonton Oilers edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday. The victory levelled the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2, with Game 5 set for Thursday in Vancouver. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers on a first-period power play and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a tally late in the second period. Conor Garland and Brock Bo
Umpire Erich Bacchus said he found "the stickiest stuff" he has ever felt on a glove while doing an inspection on Ronel Blanco, triggering the pitcher's ejection during a Houston Astros win over the Oakland Athletics.
The Indiana Fever star chose the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1s for her first stroll down the tunnel.