NOLA Pelicans talk NBA Trade Rumors

- Hoops Hype
Dwight Howard: 'I have five kids by five women. That’s not really the right example to show'
- FTW Outdoors
10 NBA players (Jimmy Butler!) who may get traded before the 2025 deadline
As we get closer to the 2025 NBA trade deadline, there are several intriguing names who could potentially switch teams this season.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
'Do You Know Why You're Making 9.25?': Paul Coffey Reveals First Words He Spoke To Darnell Nurse
Paul Coffey talks about his first conversation with Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell Nurse and what he means to the team.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Rangers Reportedly Had Closed-Door Meeting As Players Grow Frustrated With Chris Drury
There was reportedly a closed-door meeting between the Rangers' players following their Sunday night loss to the Blues.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Goalie Gets Brutal Injury News
This former Flyers goalie will be out for a while.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
PGA Tour announces fall 2025 schedule and one longtime staple is missing
These are the seven events that make up the fall portion of the 2025 PGA Tour season.
- The Canadian Press
Lillard and Antetokounmpo won an NBA Cup together. Now, the next challenge: chasing the big prize
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo stood side-by-side during the postgame celebration after the NBA Cup final. Antetokounmpo was holding the MVP trophy. Lillard was holding the bigger trophy.
- Hello!
Keely Hodgkinson's cut-out BBC Sports Personality of the Year dress was completely award-worthy
The British athlete won the 2024 Sports Personality of the Year award in the coolest custom Nike outfit - see photos
- CBC
Menstruation shouldn't be another hurdle female athletes have to overcome
When I was in grade six at Burton Ettinger Elementary School in Halifax, I was very good at high jump. My steps and run up were strong and I could contort myself to leap over the bar. That was also the time that my 12-year-old body went through "the change." Yes, the devastating effects of puberty hit and not only was my back sore, I dealt with overwhelming cramps and bloating. I remember asking my mom why a merciful God would subject women to this. The worst part was not only being young, it wa
- USA TODAY Sports
Lisa Bluder pushes back on Mystics owner's criticism of Caitlin Clark Time honor
Former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder disagreed after Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson said the entire WNBA deserved Caitlin Clark's Time magazine honor.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Hughes To Negotiate With SKA St. Petersburg Today
Yesterday members of the Montreal Canadiens' staff were spotted watching Ivan Demidov play in Russia and his coach said something interesting.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
World Junior Championship 2025: Team Canada Schedule
Here is the full schedule for Team Canada for the 2025 World Junior Championship.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Who will win The Showdown? Here's our pick for the Las Vegas match
Here's our pick for The Showdown in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek.
- The Canadian Press
Scheffler, McIlroy have easy time as PGA Tour stars beat LIV Golf's Koepka, DeChambeau
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy never trailed and needed only 14 holes to beat Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf in a made-for-TV exhibition Tuesday night that gave fans a chance to see PGA Tour and LIV stars together for the first time outside the majors.
- MMA Junkie
Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul? Really? Here's what we know
Sometimes all it takes is one Conor McGregor social media post to set the combat sports world into a tizzy, as was the case Tuesday when the UFC's biggest star shared that he has agreed to an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul. What? That certainly came out of…
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
How to watch Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods at PNC Championship 2024, first-round tee time
Want to watch Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship this weekend? Here's all the information you need.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Backup RBs we might need to start in the playoff semifinals
The road to a fantasy football championship isn't always well-paved. Analyst Pranav Rajaram sifts through several backup RBs managers might need to rely on in Week 16.
- People
Travis Kelce Hints at the End of His Football Career While Looking Back at 'Surreal' Game in Cleveland
The Kansas City Chiefs star reminisced with his brother Jason Kelce about growing up in Cleveland Heights on his "New Heights" podcast
- MMA Junkie
Khabib Nurmagomedov urges 'old school' UFC lightweights like Dustin Poirier to retire
Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks it's time for various UFC lightweights to call it a career. Nurmagomedov specifically pointed out former foe Dustin Poirier, who's coming off a title loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June. Nurmagomedov also holds