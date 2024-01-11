Nominations to be received next Wednesday

The call for nominations for the community seat on the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre’s Board of Directors will be held next Wednesday, and the election will be held early next month, the electoral officer responsible announced earlier this week.

Nominations will be held next Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the KMHC main lobby electoral officer Angus Montour said.

Prospective candidates must be present at the nomination, along with their nominator and seconder, Montour said. Nominees must appear on the Kahnawa:ke Kanien’kehá:ka Registry and must be 21 or over.

The subsequent election would then be held February 7 in the KMHC main lobby from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

An advance poll, if required, will be held on January 31.

Anyone wishing to participate in the advance poll must submit a request —along with the reason -- to the electoral officer in writing by January 29 at 4 p.m. at angusm8787@hotmail.com.

