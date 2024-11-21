Non-crime hate incidents are undermining trust in officers, says police college head

The way police are recording non-crime incidents threatens to undermine public confidence in officers, the head of the police standards body has warned.

Lord Herbert, the chairman of the College of Policing, which sets standards for the police, said trust was being damaged by the perception that forces were getting involved in “mere disputes” at the expense of tackling crimes such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

He called for a more “common sense approach” to ensure non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) were being recorded in the way that they were originally designed – to prevent crime and to stop community tensions escalating into violence.

His comments came as Essex Police announced that it was dropping its investigation into the Telegraph journalist Allison Pearson who had been accused of inciting racial hatred in a tweet a year ago.

It was not an NCHI but sparked a debate over policing of hate crime. Last week it emerged that children are among thousands of people being investigated by police for non-crime hate incidents.

Police forces recorded incidents against a nine-year-old who called a primary school classmate a “retard” and against two secondary school girls who said that another pupil smelt “like fish”.

Lord Herbert, a former Conservative policing minister, said the NCHIs stemmed from the Macpherson inquiry into the murder of Stephen Lawrence as a means to provide police with intelligence on race-hate incidents.

“But that was a quarter of a century ago and since then, we have had the expansion of hate-crime laws, the explosion of social media and the very heavily contested space of online comment,” he told the Lords.

“Is it not right for the Home Secretary to call for a common-sense approach to this? We may need a rebalancing, so that the police can focus on the job they are meant to do and not be drawn into the policing of mere disputes, which is bad for public confidence in the service.”

Lord Herbert wants to see a ‘common sense’ approach to ensure NCHIs are being recorded in the way originally designed - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said he was “very worried” over the perception that police were focusing on the wrong issues. “In particular, this relates to how they deal with crimes such as ASB, shoplifting, the kinds of crimes that are affecting people in their day-to-day lives and where people perceive that police are overstretched in those areas,” Lord Herbert said.

“If it then seems that police are drawn into areas that are highly controversial where there’s a general perception that police should not be, that is an extremely unfortunate contrast and does undermine confidence.”

Lord Herbert said that the College, working with the previous Tory Government, had sought to rebalance the system which set a higher test for recording NCHIs. This meant that personal information could only be included in an NCHI record if the incident presented “a real risk of significant harm to individuals or groups with a particular characteristic(s) and/or a real risk that a future criminal offence may be committed”.

He added that the College needed to look at how this was being implemented, saying: “We need to look again at our training and make sure that the guidance is being followed.”

Forces are supposed to weed out complaints that are “trivial, irrational or malicious” or relating to “the expression of lawfully held views”.

But a September report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary found that many forces failed to correctly apply the guidance. It uncovered evidence that confusion over the rules meant officers were taking a risk-averse approach summed up as “if in doubt, record”. As a result, NCHIs were too often being logged for complaints that amounted to little more than people’s “hurt feelings”.

“If it is necessary to revisit the guidance we should, but first of all we need to ensure that it is being implemented properly,” Lord Herbert said. “This is a matter of forces following it properly, applying the test and making sure common sense is exercised and officers are not drawn into the wrong areas.”

He warned, however, against “throwing the baby out with the bathwater” by banning police from recording NCHIs. “It is recorded because police need to assess every report put to them and see whether it reaches the right threshold and that information will be very important intelligence about things like community tensions and to prevent crime.”