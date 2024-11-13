Non-fatal strangulation law to be lodged next year

New legislation to make non-fatal strangulation an offence will be lodged with the government by December 2025 at the latest, according to Jersey ministers.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Deputy Mary Le Hegarat said the offence could be prosecuted under grave and criminal and common assault, but she recognised the act was "extremely serious and can cause severe and long-lasting impacts for victims".

She said non-fatal strangulation increased the risk of murder by eight times in domestic abuse situations because perpetrators who did it were more violent.

Suzie Mahe, who was raped and strangled by her ex-partner, said she was happy the law would be in place "before it is too late".

Le Hegarat said law officers were currently working on the "complex" process of drafting the legislation.

She said officers were also working to create a self-referral pathway for victims of non-fatal strangulation and introduce training for police, doctors and safeguarding leads in schools on recognising and responding to the problem.

Ms Mahe, who has waived her right to anonymity, called for the law to be in place "before it is too late and Jersey has a death as a result of non-fatal strangulation".

Her ex-partner, Gavin Neil Roberts, 45, was jailed last week for 15 years for a series of offences.

Ms Mahe said she did not realise the danger of non-fatal strangulation until a doctor told her she was at an increased risk of having a stroke.

She said "urgent medical attention" and education should run in parallel with legal change.

"Protecting victims is a must," she said.

