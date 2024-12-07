Non-profit groups struggle to find affordable space as rent relief largely targets individuals

Two non-profit organizations are struggling to find a new place to rent after their space at St. Paul's United Church was bought and will soon be renovated. (Sam Farley/CBC - image credit)

Several non-profit organizations in Fredericton's downtown are struggling to find affordable rental spaces to continue serving some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

While the newly elected provincial government has promised rent relief for individual tenants, in part through a rent cap now before the legislature, Imprint Youth chair Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane has yet to find any similar support for non-profit groups.

Lyons-MacFarlane believes groups like theirs — providing free community services, with limited budgets — have largely been forgotten in the affordable rentals conversation.

"It has just been extremely difficult because there is really no relief, no protections that we are able to access or find," Lyons-MacFarlane said.

"Our organization relies on donations and grants and we don't have a steady flow of income coming in. We are relying entirely on the generosity of the public, right, and on any grants that [we] can find."

Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane, who works with queer kids in Fredericton as part of Imprint Youth, says the language used to describe the camp concerns her.

Both Imprint Youth, which supports 2SLGBTQ+ youth, and Adult Literacy Fredericton, which helps adults build literacy skills, have been operating from St. Paul's United Church in the downtown.

The property was bought in the summer by a housing developer. Last month, the groups were given a notice of eviction as the building is set to undergo renovations.

Lyons-MacFarlane says the new cost to rent at the building will be too steep for Imprint Youth, and so they will have to find a new home by their Feb. 28 eviction date.

Executive director Kate Weaver says Adult Literacy Fredericton is in a similar situation.

Both Lyons-MacFarlane and Weaver believe the landlord gave proper notice and has not done anything wrong by jumping at the chance to buy and renovate the old building.

However, they say their organizations are being priced out of the downtown rental market, as for-profit businesses have a greater ability to keep pace with rising costs.

Adult Literacy Fredericton executive director Kate Weaver says a community hub could be a way to protect non-profit groups that are getting priced out of the commercial rental market.

"[Some non-profit organizations] have very limited funding, can afford very little, but have to have that designated space to provide the service," Weaver said.

"But someone else can come in and pay more rent. So that other business is getting that space ... we don't want to say that this is bad, the development is bad, that growth is bad. We don't. We just also need to recognize that these groups will disappear if they can't have somewhere to do that, provide the service."

CBC News has reached out to the province for information about rent relief for non-profit groups and is awaiting a response.

Downtown space is particularly important for non-profits that are serving vulnerable people, both Weaver and Lyons-MacFarlane said, as transit is typically nearby and other social services tend to be located downtown.

Aside from rent relief or protections legislated by the province, Weaver said a community centre downtown for groups like hers to share would be a good long-term option for Fredericton.

"There's a lot of groups that are doing a lot of really important work," she said.

"Having them in sort of a protected hub for non-profit space within the city would bring all of them together, which makes it even more accessible for the people that need multiple services."

CBC News has asked the city for a response to the idea.

Lyons-MacFarlane believes residents who are already facing a lot of challenges in their day-to-day life deserve a stable, safe place to receive support.

"Our youth are very, very important, and just having a space [that] they can make their own, you know, they're comfortable and happy," they said. "That's just my main concern right now."