Non-profit Montreal weightlifting club moves into new location after years without a home

After four years of bouncing around the city in search of a place to set down its roots and grow, a Montreal-based competitive weightlifting club has finally found a new home in the west end.

Moving into the 500-square-foot space in the basement of a church last week was no easy task as the non-profit groups had thousands of kilos of high-end equipment to haul into the Saint-Antonin Parish, just steps from Snowdon Metro station.

But now, with only a few finishing touches to put on the setup, getting back to training regularly is big news for members of the Concordia-International Weightlifting Club.

"It kind of gives us a sense of security now," said 41-year-old Melanie Desmarais, who, looking to try something new, joined the club in October 2018.

"It was kind of hard. I wanted to continue to practise the sport, but not having a place to train made it hard to commit to it because of that."

The South Shore resident has already earned a bronze medal at the masters level.

Despite the moving around, Desmarais said she stuck with the club because she appreciates the close attention Coach John Margolis provides the athletes — a tight-knit group that trains together several days a week.

Now in his late 70s, Margolis has been a competitive Olympic-style weightlifter since he was a teenager.

He founded the club in 2002 with hopes of passing his 60-year passion on to anybody with the drive to learn, no matter their age, gender or ability.

Evicted by borough

For more than a decade, the club, which was once 50 members strong, used different facilities in Côte-des-Neiges–​Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

With the borough supporting his effort, Margolis was able to offer low-cost memberships rather than run a for-profit business.

But the borough evicted his club in 2015 to make way for a soccer association. Since then, the club has hopped between gyms, dragging around plates, bars and rubber-padded platforms in search of a permanent, affordable home.

Margolis moved the club into the basement gym of a Côte Saint-Luc apartment building this winter, but was kicked out within a month because of the noise. That was three months ago.

Though many have quit because the club's location struggles, the remaining 15 members are excited to get the new space set up so they can prepare for local, national and international competitions.

