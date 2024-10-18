Non-profit sends positive messages one card at a time
Their objective is to create cards with positive messages and send those cards to elderly, veterans, and women in shelters.
Their objective is to create cards with positive messages and send those cards to elderly, veterans, and women in shelters.
The Dallas Stars made a terrific acquisition last season when they briefly brought in a veteran blueliner that fit in well. And while that D-man has moved on, he's shining in his new role with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The National Hockey League announced earlier this week that Jake Allen, born and raised in Fredericton, has become the first goalie in the league's history to record a win against 33 franchises.Allen said in an interview that he had no idea he was breaking a record during the Monday night game against the Utah Hockey Club — the newest NHL franchise."The NHL has quite a few funky and quirky stats that you probably never would think of as a player, or maybe even sometimes as a fan," the 34-year-ol
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights players he's trading for or trading away ahead of Week 7.
Toronto's Auston Matthews has four goals in 13 career games versus the LA Kings
This former Lightning defenseman is expected to miss more time than expected.
The Duke of Sussex reportedly received surf lessons as a gift from his wife Meghan Markle
Nevada women’s volleyball players take a stand against the university in the name of "fair competition and safety for everyone."
An eventful game ends in a victory for the Edmonton Oilers.
At face value, the Pittsburgh Steelers benching Justin Fields for Russell Wilson doesn't make much sense. While Fields hasn't played at all All-Pro-caliber level as a quarterback, Pittsburgh is currently tied for first place in the AF
Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi currently holds the Ballon d’Or and announced who he believes should win the prestigious award that will be handed out this month.There’s no clear-c...
Who are the real kings and queens of the ring? From WWE to AEW, Uncrowned debuts its pound-for-pound rankings to determine the top men and women in pro wrestling.
The Boston Bruins have unveiled a great new sweater.
Derek Forbort has left the team due to personal reasons.
The wide receiver market is heating up with the trade deadline fast approaching. Here are the latest trade rumors around the NFL.
Scott Pianowski's Shuffle Up series returns, highlighting wide receiver player values through the remainder of the fantasy football season.
TORONTO — A lawyer representing a woman who alleged in a CTV report that she was sexually assaulted by eight Ontario Hockey League players in 2014 said her client is now deciding how she wishes to proceed.
The star wide receiver grabbed the sideline headset from his position coach and said into it: “Hey, Grubb” during loss to 49ers.
Erik ten Hag is facing a selection crisis in defence as Manchester United prepare to host Brentford in their first game after the October international break.The Dutchman remains under significant pre...
With bye weeks here and injuries running rampant, fantasy football managers have to make some tough lineup calls. Tera Roberts outlines the scenarios for some key options.
Former Man United star Paul Pogba has commented on the controversial situation surrounding Sir Alex Ferguson at the Manchester club this week after the Red Devils decided to let the legendary figure g...