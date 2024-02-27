Non-profit teaches kids and educators how to identify and stop bullying
Bullying is not new, but due to social media, hate spreads quickly, leading to mental health issues for kids. According to the American Society of Positive Care, almost one-third of U.S. students in 6th through 12th grade experienced bullying. “I was bullied as a child excessively, and it resulted in me changing schools after the sixth grade. I changed schools to avoid it and continued to be bullied throughout middle school in high school, no matter where I went,” explained Dr. Laura Purdy.