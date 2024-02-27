Advertisement

Non-profit teaches kids and educators how to identify and stop bullying

WFTS-Tampa

Bullying is not new, but due to social media, hate spreads quickly, leading to mental health issues for kids. According to the American Society of Positive Care, almost one-third of U.S. students in 6th through 12th grade experienced bullying. “I was bullied as a child excessively, and it resulted in me changing schools after the sixth grade. I changed schools to avoid it and continued to be bullied throughout middle school in high school, no matter where I went,” explained Dr. Laura Purdy.