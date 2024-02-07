Noname at the Eventim Apollo review: the US rapper lit up the venue with a short but fierce fireball of a show

Noname (PR Handout)

Three days ago, Noname posted a selfie on Instagram, accompanied by the following caption: "3 more shows left on this tour. I can’t lie I’m ready to go home and finish my new album." But if you thought that meant that she’d lack energy at last night’s London show, you’d be sorely mistaken.

The stage set up at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo last night was simple; just a bassist, drummer and keyboardist, framed by the outline of a black circle that would later glow to replicate the sun. The Chicago rapper appeared wearing an equally simple black wrap dress and Mary-Jane shoes, opening boldly with tracks Self and Song 33 – neither of which feature on her third album for which the tour is named, Sundial, and which made it onto almost every best album list of 2023, including the Standard's.

Typically at gigs, artists keep their cool for the first two or three songs before addressing the crowd. Charmingly, Noname lost hers as soon as she realised how full the room was – she giggled and eeeked between every song.

"I can’t believe how many people are here," she repeated, her excitement fizzing as she spun around the stage. A mixture of impossibly quick lyricism and overflowing energy resulted in a few breathless moments that only added to her charm.

There were plenty of serious moments, too. Noname’s music, though carried by mellow, flirtatious basslines, is powerful, political and honest. Three songs in, she began Rainforest by shouting "F*ck billionaires!". During the chorus of Sundial stand-out Namesake, she stopped the song to ask the crowd to join her in chanting "Free Palestine" before resuming in spoken-word styled a cappella.

Later, before jumping into Afro Futurism, she noted: "I think I can see some black people out there." The comment was a reference to a statement she made back in 2019 as she weighed up quitting music: "I don't want to dance on a stage for white people.”

Noname caught her breath while introducing her band, who each soloed at length individually, allowing them the recognition their performances deserved. It was a room filled with respect, not only for the band and the music, but between Noname and her fans, too. Between her comments of gratitude and shock at such loyal London fans, the crowd obeyed her every command. "Don’t laugh. Don’t scream. Now scream!’" she directed us, and we gladly obliged.

During closer Shadow Man, members of the crowd could be seen telling others to get on their feet as Noname rapped the lyrics "if you get knocked down don't forget to stand up". The audience duly rose, ending in a standing ovation and 5,000 people dancing, clapping and rapping along.

She played for exactly an hour, including the two-track encore. You could call it short and sweet, but really, it was a shooting star of a performance – a fiercely burning fireball that left you glad you didn’t blink.