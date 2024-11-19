'None Worse': Stephen Colbert Exposes Trump's Most Egregious 'Crime' Yet

Stephen Colbert said a photo of President-elect Donald Trump and key allies on his private plane this weekend looks like “a Jeffrey Epstein tribute band.”

The pic shows Donald Trump Jr., billionaire Elon Musk, Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) joining Trump on the flight.

But what stood out to Colbert wasn’t the people.

It was the food, as the group chowed down on McDonald’s.

“As commander-in-beef, Trump ordered the largest of all the meal deals with a Big Mac, fries, a Fanta, and a Filet-O-Fish,” Colbert pointed out, then spotted a big problem with that selection.

“Look, I know Trump has been a accused and found guilty of many crimes,” he said. “But certainly none worse than ‘brings Filet-O-Fish on a plane,’” he said.

See more in his Monday night “Late Show” monologue: