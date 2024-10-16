Nonprofit to host event on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with Davidson professor

Dr. Chloe Poston is the vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Davidson College.

A local nonprofit is hosting a talk in Davidson Saturday to dispel myths about diversity, equity and inclusion.

The event will be hosted by the Unity in Community North Mecklenburg, a nonprofit organization that strives to achieve racial equity in north Mecklenburg towns through engagement, education and activism.

“Unfortunately, when you hear DEI mentioned in many media outlets today, it often comes with a negative connotation, weaponized by individuals who seek to spread fear and hatred to those willing to listen,” the organization said in a news release. “But DEI is not something to be feared; it is something to be celebrated and understood.”

The guest speaker will be Dr. Chloe Poston, vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Davidson College.

Poston joined Davidson in August. She holds a Ph.D. in Bio Analytical Chemistry from Brown University, along with certifications in Leadership and Strategic Impact from the Tuck School of Business and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

She previously served as vice president for culture, belonging and strategic engagement at Dartmouth College and assistant vice president for strategic initiatives at Brown University.

The discussion, which will be followed by a short question and answer, will be at Davidson United Methodist Church, 302 S. Main St., on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-noon.