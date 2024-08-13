Nonprofit raising money for family of Fort Worth officer killed working I-35W crash

A local nonprofit serving law enforcement is raising money for the family of the Fort Worth police sergeant killed on duty Monday morning, according to a news release.

Tarrant County Blue is seeking donations to help support the Sgt. Billy Randolph’s family. Police said Randolph was hit by a suspected drunk driver who went the wrong way on an off-ramp on Interstate 35W Monday morning.

He was there with other officers investigating a fiery crash in which an 18-wheeler spilled fuel on the roadway.

He died after officers at the scene loaded him into a police Tahoe and drove him to the hospital, Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said at a news conference Monday. He said doctors tried to keep him alive but were unable.

All donations made to the nonprofit will be given directly to Randolph’s family, according to the release from Tarrant County Blue.

Greg Morse, the CEO of Worthington Bank and co-founder of Tarrant County Blue, said donations will help show support for police.

“In these tragic circumstances Tarrant County Blue wants to support the Randolph family as they grieve the loss of their loved one who gave everything in the line of duty,” Morse said. “Our mission is simple, to support those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in order to keep our community safe and this is how we want to honor Sgt. Randolph’s memory.”

For information on making donations or volunteering with Tarrant County Blue, contact Sammie Slocum at sammieslocum@worthingtonbank.com or send a check to P.O. Box 1659, Fort Worth, Texas 76101. All donations are a tax-deductible contribution.