Nonprofit run by NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s wife owes the state $130,000, records show

A nonprofit run by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s wife, Yolanda Hill, has been ordered to pay $132,000 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an investigation into her nonprofit, according to department documents released this week.

Hill shut down her nonprofit, Balanced Nutrition, as of April 30, amid a series of letters from DHHS lawyers about missed meetings and requests for more documents related to an annual state review. Balanced Nutrition, where Robinson worked before being lieutenant governor and other members of their family have worked, helps child care centers get food from government programs.

A letter from DHHS sent to Hill on Friday says that Balanced Nutrition owes the state $132,118.

Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The News & Observer on Friday. This is the latest in a several-months-long back-and-forth between Hill and DHHS.

Earlier this year, Hill’s attorney detailed how and why Hill thinks she is being targeted because of Robinson, who is the Republican nominee in the governor’s race, and disputed the characterization that Hill refused to participate in a previously scheduled meeting. An April letter to DHHS’ attorney from Hill’s attorney referenced another letter from February in which they raised “concerns about political bias in the treatment of Balanced Nutrition and Ms. Hill based on the fact that Ms. Hill’s husband is the Lieutenant Governor.”

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson delivers remarks during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states.

A spokesperson for Robinson’s campaign declined to comment on this week’s DHHS findings.

The notices sent to Hill this week give her 15 days to pay the department or appeal the decision. The letter says that DHHS made multiple attempts to schedule a meeting with Hill to discuss the latest findings, but received no response.

What DHHS records show about Balanced Nutrition

Records show DHHS identified more than $24,000 in disallowed claims, or money paid out that now must be repaid, for what it describes as facility-level expenses.

Those records were released by DHHS on Thursday. On Friday, the department released records showing an additional $107,718 owed by Balanced Nutrition for disallowed claims at an administrative level.

DHHS records include a variety of reasons for facility-level funds owed by the now-shuttered nonprofit. In some cases, the records say Balanced Nutrition claimed more money than the resources actually cost or filed the same receipt twice. In other cases, the nonprofit didn’t file a receipt at all or bought food that wasn’t covered by the program.

DHHS documents from the Child and Adult Care Food Program show that Balanced Nutrition billed over $10,000 for food and related items bought for Gingerbread Learning Academy — but DHHS was unable to verify any of those claims. Laura Lott, the assistant director of the Gingerbread Learning Academy in Fuquay-Varina told The N&O on Friday that they had not received any resources from Balanced Nutrition.

At the administrative level, the state listed disallowed claims made by Balanced Nutrition for labor, supplies, rent, food and more.

A question to DHHS about whether Hill has appealed the findings went unanswered.

