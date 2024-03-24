‘This is nonsensical,’ says Muskoka resident after experiencing issues installing heat pumps on his property

“We need to do something about it.”

That is what Muskoka resident Gerald Parker told the district's Community and Planning Services Committee on Thursday, March. 21, when he expressed the inconveniences he faced installing heat pumps on his property.

Parker said in 2021, his family planned to build a home “as net zero as possible (using) heat pumps” in Muskoka Lakes, close to Utterson.

“In early 2023, after getting permits and signatures, we were told (by The Township of Muskoka Lakes) that our heat pumps were not a primary heat source and that we needed to tear out walls and put in baseboards everywhere. This is nonsensical,” he said.

Parker said he had to modify the house, adding baseboards and cited a statement he got from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing indicating that heat pumps are allowed for home heating under the Building Code.

Municipalities in Muskoka are no exception and also allow heat pumps. However, it is up to each municipality’s building department to accept the design as submitted with the building permit application.

“We should be helping, not hindering, those trying to get it right from the get-go. The result of this is diminished uptake, ongoing environmental degradation, which then forces singular appeals to the Building Commission — this is a provincial issue that needs to be clarified,” Parker said.

Parker asked the district to petition the province to ensure 'cold weather' heat pumps are specifically identified as “Type 1 Primary Heat Sources” in the province.

It was a call picked up by Climate Action Muskoka (CAM).

“Heat pumps can help the District of Muskoka meet its housing affordability goals and reduce carbon pollution. At the same time, we can make more efficient use of the electricity grid, given that electrification is a route to getting off carbon-polluting fuels,” said CAM’S Arleigh Luckett.

“My suggestion from Climate Action Muskoka is that (district) staff be asked to investigate this opportunity and see if it’s appropriate here.”

The committee directed staff to review options to promote the use of heat pumps and seek funding to finance heat pump-related projects.

Julian Orlando Chaves, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Huntsville Forester