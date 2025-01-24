Noodles Freeze Mid-Air as Extreme Cold Grips Minnesota

A weather enthusiast in Minnesota demonstrated just how cold -20 degrees Fahrenheit is, managing to make forks and noodles appear to levitate on Monday, January 20, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of dangerous cold temperatures.

Bill Doms captured this video at his home in Montrose, just west of Minneapolis. Doms posted the footage to X with the caption, “Minnesota version of noodles for two this morning at -21.8 F at my place.”

Doms told Storyful the noodles were exposed to “extreme cold air temperatures” for a few minutes before they were frozen solid.

According to the NWS, arctic air over the region brought extremely cold temperatures with wind chills as cold as 40 degrees below zero. The weather service forecast warmer temperatures into the weekend, with a high up to 30 F expected. Credit: Bill Doms via Storyful