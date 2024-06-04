Noon forecast: Warmer Tuesday, rain chances returning midweek

CBC

In the cabin of his fishing boat near Saint Andrews, Greg Beckerton points to a radar screen to show the spots where he has lost traps and other fishing gear.After more than three decades on the water, he knows how easy it is to lose gear, and how important it is to remove what is known as "ghost gear" from the Bay of Fundy.Beckerton is a member of the Fundy North Fishermen's Association and has volunteered to help on many of the 137 ghost gear retrieval operations in the past year."I'm quite am