Noon forecast: Warmer Tuesday, rain chances returning midweek
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
Heat, humidity, cold front, and even wind shear - all severe weather ingredients will be present Wednesday. Watch for strong storms to track eastward across Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The 83-year-old woman from South Carolina was flown by helicopter from the Lake Medical Clinic to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
An active storm track could push severe storms over parts of the Prairies and Great Lakes this summer
In the cabin of his fishing boat near Saint Andrews, Greg Beckerton points to a radar screen to show the spots where he has lost traps and other fishing gear.After more than three decades on the water, he knows how easy it is to lose gear, and how important it is to remove what is known as "ghost gear" from the Bay of Fundy.Beckerton is a member of the Fundy North Fishermen's Association and has volunteered to help on many of the 137 ghost gear retrieval operations in the past year."I'm quite am
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in a remote area and then paused about 12 hours later, the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the windy and wet weather today.
A company has missed its deadline to remove thousands of tons of illegally dumped waste from a farm near Cultus Lake in B.C.'s Columbia Valley.The waste on a property on Iverson Road near the lake, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, was originally dropped off at the site over the course of several months in 2022 without provincial approval, violating B.C.'s Environmental Management Act.The waste — which contains large amounts of plastics, wood and other foreign materials that made it unsuit
Rainfall totals continue to add up across the Prairies, as an unsettled pattern takes hold for this first week of June. The risk of thunderstorms persists into Tuesday, as well
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon explains the challenges facing Squamish Search & Rescue as they attempt to locate three missing climbers in British Columbia.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says an "active search" is underway for three experienced mountaineers who have been missing since Friday. Christy Allan says in an interview that the climbers were last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak, located on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi. She says the organization was contacted Friday night by the RCMP to help search for the overdue mountaineers. Allan says the climbers, who have not yet been identi
Residents across northwestern Ontario are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected through Tuesday. Check back regularly for updates.
As the severe weather season kicks off, The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia talks about why experts are especially concerned about this year.
After a wet start to June, a pattern reversal will see hot dry conditions build into B.C. by the weekend. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters expected to gain ground Sunday on a wind-driven wildfire that scorched thousands of acres 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco, burned down a home and forced residents to flee the area near the central California city of Tracy. The fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the grassy hills managed by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the country's key centers for nuclear weapons science and technology. The cause was under investiga
Stay aware through Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms push across portions of the eastern Prairies
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the lastest forecast for your area
A man survived a shark attack by punching it in the face before being rescued by other swimmers at a popular California beach, a witness has said. The 46-year-old was in the water with a group at Del Mar City Beach near San Diego when he was bitten on the torso, left arm and hand about 90m from shore. One of the swimmers, Jenna Veal, was behind the victim during the attack and told Sky's US partner network NBC News she heard him scream for help.
Large fires broke out in northern Israel overnight, Israeli police said early Tuesday, attributing the blazes to rocket fire from southern Lebanon.
"This is an unusual and unfortunate situation," the Area Wildlife Manager said of the attack. The child was hospitalized and later discharged.