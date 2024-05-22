Noon Pet Of The Week: Marshall
TJ with Forsyth Co. Animal Shelter joined our Noon newscast today virtually to showcase Marshall who needs a loving home! For more information please call or visit Forsyth Co.Animal Shelter.
A 70-year-old Alaska man who was attempting to take photos of two newborn moose calves was attacked and killed by their mother, authorities said Monday. The man killed Sunday was identified as Dale Chorman of Homer, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety. “As they were walking through the brush looking for the moose, that’s when the cow moose attacked Dale,” McDaniel said.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s so hot in Mexico that howler monkeys are falling dead from the trees.
ALERT BAY, B.C. — A killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of an Alaska man fatally attacked by an enraged moose trying to protect her newborn twin calves said he was a nature photographer who knew the risks of taking photos in the wild and died doing what he loved.
Windsor-Essex dog owners who regularly take their canine pals across the border could be dealing with a lot more paperwork starting Aug. 1.That's when new rules take effect for all dogs entering the U.S., as recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).A pair of West Highland White Terriers at Optimist Memorial Park in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC)"A lot of it ultimately has to do with safety related to the transport of dogs across borders — primarily in terms of rabie
What should you do if you find a snake hiding out around your property? Here’s what an expert suggests.
The bear was found dead in Foresthill in Placer County after someone reported hitting it with a vehicle. The next day, it was found with missing paws.
Dong Dong the chimpanzee has a reputation at Shendiao Mountain Wildlife Park in China for being polite and intelligent
A 5-year-old pup named Obie was discovered left in a wildlife sanctuary in Connecticut and is now up for adoption through the Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter
One North Carolina alligator wasn't too happy to be removed from the road, putting up a small fight with deputies as they moved it off the road.
A television meteorologist in Florida slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for signing a bill that will remove the requirement for the state to consider climate change when creating energy policy and roll back nearly all references to climate change in state law. “Don’t say Climate Change! As Florida is on fire, underwater and unaffordable, our…
Animals at a Chicagoland zoo are experiencing cicadas for the first time in 17 years. The Cicadas landed at the Brookfield Zoo on Tuesday afternoon, and have since become a tasty treat for all the animals living there.
DENVER (AP) — Residents in a small city in northeastern Colorado were cleaning up Tuesday after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community, with heavy construction equipment and snow shovels used to clear ice that piled up knee-deep the night before.
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica has been studied for years as an indicator of human-caused climate change.
Three of the dogs are in the Chatham County shelter and one was killed, awaiting rabies test results.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the severe weather risk in Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday.
A stark divide across the country this long weekend put the West on snowy ground
The threat for severe storms will actually shift from eastern Ontario and Quebec to southwestern Ontario for Wednesday as the same storm triggers remain in place
Lisa Cartwright from Greyhound Gap says there are too many dogs being given up.
Storm threat will start in the GTA early afternoon and shift east through the afternoon and evening