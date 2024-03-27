NOPD pursuit ends in crash
NOPD pursuit ends in crash
Minutes before striking the bridge's support beam, the ship's lights turn off. They then turn back on moments before the vessel crashes.
Any bridge would have collapsed if struck in a main support column, experts say, as the Francis Scott Key Bridge was by a loaded container ship.
The Antwerp port authorities said the container ship Dali hit a quay on July 11, 2016, as it tried to exit the North Sea container terminal. A 2016 inspection of the vessel conducted in Antwerp found it had a structural issue, which was stated as “hull damage impairing its seaworthiness," according to data published on Equasis, a public database for the shipping industry. The port authorities said the ship had remained at the dock for repairs for some time after the incident.
The Latest on the ship crash that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (all times local): All six workers missing after a Baltimore bridge collapsed Tuesday are presumed dead and the search for them has been suspended until Wednesday morning. Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent for Maryland State Police, said Tuesday evening that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He said divers would return to the site at 6 a.m. when challenging o
MONTREAL — Canadian authorities tried to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early Tuesday morning after it was rammed by a container ship. Halifax Harbour Bridges, which operates the two spans across the harbour between Halifax and Dartmouth, said it has taken steps to mitigate the risks of collisions between ships and bridges. The Crown corporation says it is notified by the port authority every time a commercial
The standby passenger was seen taking photos of other people's boarding passes before using one of the photos to illegally board the plane, authorities said.
Chase Daniel Jones, 18, was driving at 112 mph before a T-bone car crash that killed 4 people, charging documents show.
Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore after a cargo ship crashed into it
An online tracking map shows the path of the Dali container ship that reached a top speed of 10 mph and maintained a relatively straight course before veering off and crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Hours earlier, he fell asleep while driving and struck a trooper’s patrol car, police said.
The vessel lost power shortly before it crashed into the Baltimore bridge, prompting crew members to issue a "mayday" call, according to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
BEIJING (AP) — China filed a World Trade Organization complaint against the U.S. on Tuesday over what it says are discriminatory requirements for electric vehicle subsidies. The Chinese Commerce Ministry didn't say what prompted the move. But under a new U.S. rule that took effect Jan. 1, electric car buyers are not eligible for tax credits of $3,750 to $7,500 if critical minerals or other battery components were made by Chinese, Russian, North Korean or Iranian companies. The credits are part o
There were no deaths, but many close calls the day the Popp’s Ferry Bridge was struck.
Maersk warned that cargo bound for Baltimore may face delays because it will have to be moved through alternate ports.
A 985-foot long container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning. The impact caused the bridge to collapse and sent vehicle plunging into the Patapsco River.
BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese electric vehicle makers are showcasing their latest models, including a flying car, as they take on global rivals at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Companies like BYD, XPeng and Great Wall Motors are quickly growing their sales in Thailand, challenging longstanding market leaders like Toyota, Isuzu and Ford, as they expand exports across the globe. And Thailand, one of the biggest markets in Southeast Asia, a region of more than 600 million people, has made developi
Reliable and dependable transportation these days is cheap. The average monthly car payment in 2024's first quarter is a whopping $738 for new vehicles and $532 for pre-owned options. With numbers...
(Reuters) -Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early on Tuesday after a container ship smashed into a pylon, with the six people missing presumed dead after falling into the frigid water below. Authorities stopped people from using the bridge after the ship sent out a mayday call, which Maryland's governor said saved lives. It may be some time before one of the busiest ports on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard can reopen.
It's one of the most important cars in automotive history.
UPDATED: President Joe Biden said that search and rescue operations are the top priority to find the six missing in this morning’s Baltimore bridge accident, in which a cargo ship slammed into the span and it collapsed. “Our prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible accident, especially those waiting for news of their loved …