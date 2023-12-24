Norad Santa tracker – live: Follow Father Christmas and his reindeer around the globe

Father Christmas is currently flying around the globe to deliver presents to children around the world.

Every year Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – tracks Santa’s journey as he travels the planet in his sleigh.

The tradition began in 1955 when a child mistakenly rang a Colorado military command asking to speak to Father Christmas – after a local newspaper ran an advert by a department store containing a misprinted phone number.

Air Force Commander Harry Shoup, who was manning the phones that Christmas Eve, quickly realised the mistake and assured the child that he was in fact Santa Claus.

As more calls came in that night, Commander Shoup assigned a duty officer to continue answering the phone, birthing a tradition that passed over to Norad when it was formed in 1958.

Every year since, the agency – which ordinarily defends and monitors the skies over North America – has fielded children’s questions about the red-and-white-clad chimney intruder and his unrivalled delivery schedule.

Stick with us as we follow his route around the world.

Key Points

Norad tracking begins

How do Norad track Santa?

Last seen in Malaysia, next stop Thailand

15:51 , Tara Cobham

Santa was last spotted in Terengganu, Malaysia.

His next stop is Hat Yai in Thailand.

Santa’s next stop is Thailand (Getty Images)

Father Christmas heads to Christmas Island

15:29 , Tara Cobham

Father Christmas is heading to his namesake island.

He has just left Geraldton, Australia and is now making his way to The Settlement, Christmas Island.

Sleigh moves from Indonesia onwards to Australia

15:17 , Tara Cobham

Santa’s sleigh has made a stop in Indonesia and is now moving onwards to Australia.

It is 11.15pm in Broome, the first place to receive presents in the country.

View of Great Northern Highway 1, along the Great Sandy Desert near Broome, Western Australia (Getty/iStock)

Santa makes his way through China

15:03 , Tara Cobham

Santa is currently making his way through China to drop off his gifts.

He was last seen in Kunming and is now heading for Haikou.

It is around 11pm local time there.

Santa is currently making his way through China to drop off his gifts (PA Archive)

How did Norad’s Santa tracking mission begin?

15:00 , Lydia Patrick

Story continues

In a search for answers, inquisitive children have been making calls to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) to establish the exact whereabouts of St Nicholas and his reindeer-led sleigh for close to 70 years.

The tradition began in 1955, when a child mistakenly rang a Colorado military command asking to speak to Father Christmas – after a local newspaper ran an advert by a department store containing a misprinted phone number.

Air Force Commander Harry Shoup, who was manning the phones that Christmas Eve, quickly realised the mistake and assured the child that he was in fact Santa Claus.

As more calls came in that night, Commander Shoup assigned a duty officer to continue answering the phone, birthing a tradition that passed over to Norad when it was formed in 1958.

Every year since, the agency – which defends and monitors the skies over North America – has fielded children’s questions about the red-and-white-clad chimney intruder and his unrivalled delivery schedule.

Santa is on his way around the globe (Norad)

Sleigh arrives in Phillipines

14:50 , Lydia Patrick

It’s 10.43pm local time and Santa is swiftly making his way across Asia.

He is now hurtling towards towards the capital of Manila after a present drop in Davao City.

In this video grab taken from a video released by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) through the Chinese embassy in Manila on October 23, 2023 shows a collision between Chinese Coast Guard ship (R) and Philippines’ resupply boat (L) during a resupply mission in Second Thomas Shoal (Chinese Coast Guard /AFP via Get)

Watch - Follow Santa and his reindeer around the globe

14:45 , Lydia Patrick

Santa arrives in Taiwan

14:41 , Lydia Patrick

Father Christmas is currently dropping gifts in the capital of Taiwan, Taipei.

Taipei is a global city in the North of the country known for its tall skyscrapers and bustling night time market.

Taiwan Asia Typhoon (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Next stop - China

14:32 , Lydia Patrick

So far Santa has gifted children across Russia, Australia, Japan, South Korea and he now is flying towards China.

Now Santa and his reindeer are visiting the iconic Great Wall in the capital of Beijing.

Great Wall of China damaged (Youyu Public Security Bureau)

Santa heads to South Korea

14:25 , Lydia Patrick

The sleigh has soared over Japan and is now hurtling towards South Korea.

Santa has just left Jeju City, on Jejudo Island and is now heading towards Daejon,

Visitors enjoy a snowy landscape after a recent snowfall of 20 centimeters in Mount Deokyu National Park in Muju, North Jeolla Province, South Korea (EPA)

Santa to land in Tokyo

14:12 , Lydia Patrick

After a whirlwind tour of Northern Japan, Santa is now heading to the bustling southern capital - Tokyo.

The southern metropolis is home to 13.96 million people, meaning Santa has a lot of presents to drop.

Aerial view of Tokyo cityscape with Fuji mountain in Japan. (iStock)

Santa reaches mainland Japan

14:05 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is fast approaching Sapporo, a city in northeastern Japan.

Due to it’s mountains, Sapporo is a skiing hotspot and is famous for its beer. Drink responsibly Santa!

Japan G7 Climate (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Santa flying towards Japanese island

14:01 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is about to touch down in the island of Iwo Jima, Japan.

Known for a very bloody World War II battle, the island’s georgraphy is equally volatile since it is volcanic.

In this photo provided by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, steam billows from the waters off Ioto island, Ogasawara town in the Pacific Ocean, southern Tokyo (AP)

Santa arrives in Asia

13:55 , Lydia Patrick

Santa and his sleigh are zooming towards East Timor, another beautiful Island nation.

Interestingly, Timor derives from the Indonesian word Timur, which means East, so the full place name means ‘East East’.

Santa still down under

13:45 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is making his way across Australia and his next stop is Alice Springs.

Alice Springs is a remote town in central Australia, with a desert landscape which is known as the capital of the outback.

An Aboriginal freehold land site is marked in the MacDonnell Ranges, outside of Alice Springs, Australia, September 15, 2023 (Reuters)

Santa stops in Sydney

13:34 , Lydia Patrick

Mr Claus is now making is way to arguablt the most famous city- in Australia.

Sydney is famous for its opera house, beautiful beaches and idyllic harbour backdrop.

The city is currently coping with flash floods- Rudolph could get very wet.

New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Opera House (L) and Harbour Bridge during the fireworks display in Sydney on January 1, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Santa goes down under

13:30 , Lydia Patrick

Good day Santa!

The sleigh is flying towards Australia and will touch down in Rockhampton after a quick stop in Queenstown.

Rockhampton lies in eastern Australia in Queensland.

The city is renowned for its good cattle and hosts a beef week every three years. Fingers crossed Santa gets time to stop for a steak.

One of the most renowned events on the Rockhampton regional events calendar, Beef Australia is a week-long event held once every three years (Provided)

Santa arrives in Kimbe, Papau New Guinea

13:20 , Lydia Patrick

Everyone’s favourite delivery man is now heading to Papau New Guinea.

Kimbe is a bustling town and the capital of the province West New Britain.

Due to it’s tropical rainforest environment, Kimbe is prone to heavy rainfall all year round. Let’s hope Santa remembered his umbrella!

Papau New Guinea (Provided)

Norad’s live tracker back

13:15 , Lydia Patrick

After some technical issues, Norad’s live tracker is back in business.

Next stop - Papau New Guinea.

Santa heads to Northern Mariana Islands

13:14 , Lydia Patrick

It’s 11.08pm local time and Santa is enjoying yet another beautiful island in the Pacific Ocean.

The Northern Mariana Islands form part of the United States commonwealth, it boasts coral reeves and a volcanic backdrop.

Santa has now delivered an unbelievable 744 million gifts, with millions more to go.

Where will he and his reindeer land next?

The Northern Mariana Islands' were struck by a super typhoon in October, luckily Santa’s sleigh does not have to battle such conditions (AP)

Watch live - Santa’s trip across the globe

13:06 , Lydia Patrick

Despite Norad’s tracker being down, our live stream is still running.

Santa is now on his way to the San Mariana Islands - another dreamlike Pacific location.

Norad hotline for Santa’s specific location

12:49 , Lydia Patrick

Hopefully Norad’s live tracker will be up and running soon but for the mean time, Santa fans can call Norad for his exact whereabouts.

The Homeland Security unit have shared a number to call for those who want to keep a watch on his mission.

Updates from Norad - Santa heads to Micronesia

12:44 , Lydia Patrick

The live Santa tracker is still down, but Norad have revealed he is on his way to Micronesia.

Micronesia is a country made up of 2100 islands in the South Pacific known for its impressive beaches and ancient ruins.

Social media users predict what Santa is getting up to as system's down

12:37 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is making his way to the tropical island country of Fiji but due to the Norad tracking system being down, his exact location is unknown.

Those enthralled by Santa’s trip have taken to social media to guess what he might be getting up to.

Santa rides a Speedboat around Fiji! What an exciting way to deliver gifts! — What Is Santa Doing Today? (@WhatSanta) December 24, 2023

seems like santa wanted to enjoy the Fiji weather for a minute 🤣🤣🤣 — Burke (@GoBills331997) December 24, 2023

Technical difficulties with Norad’s tracker

12:32 , Lydia Patrick

Volunteers working through the night to track Santa’s trip have reported technical difficulties with the tracking service.

They have assured he is still on his way to Fiji.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Hey Santa Trackers. There is some technical difficulties with tracking Santa's location. He is heading to Fiji! #NoradTracksSanta #NoradSanta — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2023

Sleigh heading for Fiji

12:18 , Lydia Patrick

Santa has zoomed over New Zealand and is now making his way towards Fiji.

Fiji is an island country in Oceania known for it’s turquoise seas and white beaches.

Fun fact- there are 322 islands in Fiji but only 106 of them are inhabited.

Mr Claus and his reindeer convoy have now delivered 441 million gifts at an incredible speed.

Back to New Zealand

12:07 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is heading back to New Zealand, after a swift present drop in Antarctica.

Mr Claus’s next stop is Queenstown, a town in the South Island renowned for it’s adventure sports, making it a dream destination for adrenaline junkies.

Local time is 01.06am - but there is no rest for Santa as he continues his round-the-world non-stop voyage.

Queenstown (Invivo)

Back to colder climes

11:58 , Lydia Patrick

Spending 364 days of the year in the freezing North Pole, Santa is heading back to familiar crisp airs as he makes his way to Antarctica.

Antarctica is the largest ice sheet in the world, so Santa has to be careful not to slip as he makes his way into homes.

Though it’s a vast continent, there are only around 1,100 habitants living in the harsh environment- but he always makes sure to wave to the penguins.

COP28 Climate Antarctica Photo Gallery (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Next stop, Christchurch

11:54 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is flying over New Zealand as is on his way to Christchurch.

Him and his trusty reindeer have delivered nearly 300 million presents as he has completed the North Island, making his way southwards.

Christchurch is one of the largest cities in the South Island, and sadly much of it was destroyed by an earthquake in 2011.

Idyllic scenery in Christchurch New Zeal and (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Santa to touch down in New Zealand

11:50 , Lydia Patrick

In a matter of seconds Santa will reach New Zealand.

After soaring through Oceania’s smaller Island states, Mr Claus has more ground and children to cover in this country which boasts a mountainous landscape and beautiful island beaches.

The city of Auckland is the most populous area in the country, counting 1,793,000 residents.

Ms Crumpton was bound for Auckland, New Zealand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Santa to reach Samoa in less than one minute

11:45 , Lydia Patrick

Santa’s speed could rival a running Cheetah.

The global gift giver is about to touch down in Samoa- another beautiful Island country in the South Pacific.

He has nearly delivered 250 million gifts and the local time is 12.45am.

Samoa (New Zealand Herald)

Santa completes another country

11:41 , Lydia Patrick

After delivering over 200 million gifts and finishing his duties in Marshall islands, Santa is speeding over to the nearby Kiribati, a country made up of 32 atolls and one solitary island.

Atolls are impressive ring shaped coral reef islands.

Santa completes Russia

11:30 , Lydia Patrick

Next stop - the Marshall Islands.

Santa has swiftly delivered over 100 million presents across Russia and now he is flying over the idyllic Marshall Islands, a tiny country in Oceania.

It is currently 11pm and still a sweltering 28c. Mr Claus may have to unbutton his trademark red and white fur coat.

A photo taken on December 6, 2021 shows high-tide flooding and debris covering the road to the airport in the Marshall Islands capital Majuro (Photo by CHEWY LIN/AFP via Getty Images)

How do Norad track Santa?

11:22 , Lydia Patrick

Volunteers track Santa’s location through the use of satellite systems, high-powered radars and jet fighters – and then relay this information to the thousands of people who call and email each year.

“We use radar systems scattered across the world, along with satellites providing infrared imagery, and then we have Santa Cams scattered throughout the world,” Maj Todd Walter, a mission crew commander with the Canadian Air Defence, explained in a video posted to X.

“And then jet fighters that also go out and intercept Santa.”

Mapped- Where is Santa?

11:19 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is making great progress as he makes his way across Russia, the largest country in the world.

Making his way from West to East, he is now approaching Esso, a picturesque village in the Bystrinsky District.

Local time is currently 11.18pm.

Mapped- Santa in Russia (Norad)

Watch live - Santa delivers presents all over the world

11:13 , Lydia Patrick

Santa flies over Russia

11:11 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is soaring over Russia with his reindeer and has delivered over 60 million gifts.

He was last seen in Anadyr and is headed for Magadan.

Santa brings Christmas to Russia (Norad)

Norad tracking begins

11:08 , Lydia Patrick

Santa is off - and heading to the Space Station, say Norad.

Get ready to join us on his Christmas Eve mission.

Met Office track weather conditions on Santa’s journey

11:06 , Lydia Patrick

Starting in warmer climes, Mr Claus, is having to dodge strong rain and winds as he flies through New Zealand.

With temperatures at 19C, he might have to take off a few layers.

As the clock closes in on midnight in New Zealand, Father Christmas will have to try and dodge some heavy rain and brisk winds 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/rGLRT3YKEg — Met Office (@metoffice) December 24, 2023

What’s on Santa’s playlist?

11:02 , Lydia Patrick

Santa has a selection of festive songs he blasts from his sleigh’s stereo to get him through the night.

Here are some of his favourites…

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Here Comes Santa Claus

Good King Wenceslas

Hangin Round the Mistletoe

How did Norad’s Santa tracking mission begin?

10:57 , Andy Gregory

In a search for answers, inquisitive children have been making calls to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) to establish the exact whereabouts of St Nicholas and his reindeer-led sleigh for close to 70 years.

The tradition began in 1955, when a child mistakenly rang a Colorado military command asking to speak to Father Christmas – after a local newspaper ran an advert by a department store containing a misprinted phone number.

Air Force Commander Harry Shoup, who was manning the phones that Christmas Eve, quickly realised the mistake and assured the child that he was in fact Santa Claus.

As more calls came in that night, Commander Shoup assigned a duty officer to continue answering the phone, birthing a tradition that passed over to Norad when it was formed in 1958.

Every year since, the agency – which defends and monitors the skies over North America – has fielded children’s questions about the red-and-white-clad chimney intruder and his unrivalled delivery schedule.

Tracking Santa (Public Domain)

Good day Santa!

10:55 , Lydia Patrick

Flight radar 24 have seen Santa and his sleigh soar over New Zealand and Australia.

He’s making great progress and has faced no problems yet on his global gift-giving mission.

🎅 Santa has been spotted in the airspace between Australia and New Zealand.



Track live https://t.co/9PnS4cyulb pic.twitter.com/RxaKo7Vn8x — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 24, 2023

Santa spotted in South Pacific

10:52 , Lydia Patrick

Norad Santa’s tracker are currently facing technical difficulties, but a flight tracking service have already spotted his Sleigh flying over the South Pacific.

Santa now making his way south for the first present deliveries in the South Pacific later this evening. Did you know that Santa cruises at the same altitude as Concorde. There’s no sonic boom, but there is plenty of jingling. https://t.co/9PnS4cyulb pic.twitter.com/gokG0AEXZL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 24, 2023

He’s making his list, he’s checking it twice...

10:33 , Lydia Patrick

Join us on Santa’ s global mission to deliver presents to every single child all over the world.

Right now, Father Christmas is getting ready for his global voyage, intelligence reports.

Follow as we track Santa’s sleigh across the world.