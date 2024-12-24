Norad Santa tracker – LIVE: Follow Santa Claus as he delivers Christmas gifts on start of global journey

Santa Claus and his reindeer have begun their journey around the globe, with billions of stops to make in less than 24 hours.

Father Christmas is currently steering his sleigh through the Pacific, having already delivered hundreds of millions of gifts.

Every Christmas Eve, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – provides real-time tracking of Santa’s sleigh as it navigates the skies.

The cherished tradition dates back to 1955 when a misprint in a department store advert led a young child to call a Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus.

Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, who picked up the call that night, played along and assured the child he was Santa. As more calls poured in, he assigned an officer to handle the queries, starting a festive custom that Norad continued after its creation in 1958.

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades, Norad has swapped its usual airspace monitoring duties to answer children’s questions about Santa’s journey and his astonishing present-delivery operation. Each year, at least 100,000 kids call into the organisation to inquire about Santa’s location. Millions more follow online – in nine languages – as St Nick swoops along the earth’s meridians.

Stay tuned for updates as we follow Santa’s magical route across the world.

Key points

Watch Live: Norad tracks Santa’s annual journey delivering presents around the world

Santa Claus and his reindeer have officially taken off

How to track Santa’s journey

Why did Norad start tracking Santa?

What route does Santa take?

When will Santa arrive at my house?

Santa en route to Barcelona, Spain

22:42 , Alexander Butler

Santa Claus is now en route to Barcelona, Spain. The Catalan capital is home to just under two million people - a lot of chimneys for Father Christmas to climb down.

Santa visits Sarajevo

21:41 , Alexander Butler

ADVERTISEMENT

Santa Claus just dropped off sackfuls of presents to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia, in time for Christmas Day morning.

Sarajevo has a population of just under 300,000 and is surrounded by the majestic Dinaric Alps once used by the Bosnian Serbs to besiege the city during the break up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Next stop Angola

20:50 , Alexander Butler

Santa Claus is now en route to Luanda, the capital of Angola. It is a port city on the west coast of Southern Africa, home to around 9million people.

Father Christmas brings presents to South Africa

20:42 , Alexander Butler

Father Christmas has made it all the way to South Africa to deliver his presents after setting off from the North Pole earlier today.

He arrived on his sleigh in Johannesburg just now, a vibrant city of just six million. He is now en route to Cape Town to drop off more presents made by his crafty hard-working elves.

Santa lands in Bethlehem

20:14 , Alexander Butler

ADVERTISEMENT

Santa Claus has landed in Bethlehem. The Palestinian town in the West Bank is the birthplace of Jesus Christ and where the Christian Church of the Nativity is.

Why did Norad start tracking Santa?

20:00 , Alexander Butler

The tradition began in 1955, when a child mistakenly rang a Colorado military command asking to speak to Father Christmas – after a local newspaper ran an advert by a department store containing a misprinted phone number.

As more calls came in that night, Commander Shoup assigned a duty officer to continue answering the phone, birthing a tradition that passed over to Norad when it was formed in 1958.

Every year since, the agency — which defends and monitors the skies over North America — has fielded children’s questions about the red-and-white-clad chimney intruder and his unrivaled delivery schedule.

What route does Santa take?

19:30 , Alexander Butler

ADVERTISEMENT

Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west.

So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

“Keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable,” Norad states on its website.

When will Santa arrive at my house?

19:00 , Alexander Butler

“NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route,” the military organization’s website states, “which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house. We do, however, know from history that it appears he arrives only when children are asleep! In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24th. If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later, but only when the children are asleep!”

Next stop International Space Station

18:41 , Alexander Butler

Santa Claus is now bound for the International Space Station (ISS) - in orbit around 250 miles above earth’s atmosphere.

There are seven crew members currently at the ISS awaiting Santa’s sleigh: Alexey Ovchinin, Suni Williams,Butch Wilmore, Ivan Vagner, Don Pettit, Aleksandr Gorbunov, and Nick Hague.

First stop in Africa!

18:17 , Alexander Butler

Santa Claus and his nine reindeers have made their first stop in Africa. They touched down, bearing gifts, in Mogadishu, Somalia, just now.

Mogadishu has a population of around 2.5million. It is the capital of the East African country and has served as an important trading city for millennia - something Santa well understands.

Next stop Tehran

17:51 , Alexander Butler

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, Rudolph, and Santa Claus, are now heading to Tehran.

The Iranian capital is home to around 10million people. Iranians who have converted to Christianity from Islam can only practise their faith in secret.

Santa reaches Pakistan

17:17 , Alexander Butler

Santa Claus has now reached Karachi, Pakistan. It is the largest city in Pakistan and 12th largest in the world, with a population of over 20million.

This is about 13million short of New Delhi, where Santa visited earlier, but still a huge amount of people to deliver presents for.

To the Maldives!

17:02 , Alexander Butler

Santa Claus is now heading further south to the Maldive Islands, and archipelago with a population of around 500,000 people.

It is made up of an impressive 1,192 islands but is still the smallest country on the entire Asian continent, with a land area of 298 square kilometres.

Full speed to Sri Lanka

16:57 , Alexander Butler

Santa Claus is now speeding ahead across the entire Indian subcontinent to Sri Lanka - a small island nation located at the southern tip of India.

He will stop at the capital city of Colombo, a place home to just under 1million people. A small city compared to New Dheli, but still many presents for Santa to deliver in time for Christmas Day.

Next stop India!

16:53 , Alexander Butler

Santa and his by now, surely hungry reindeers, have just landed in New Dheli, India. The capital city is home to a whopping 34million people - so a lot of presents for those who have been nice this year.

Santa lands in Kazakhstan

16:36 , Alexander Butler

Santa has now reached the Kazakhstan capital Astana. He will now make his way to Kyrgyzstan, a land-locked central Asian country bordering China.

Santa and his reindeers fly over Russia

16:31 , Alexander Butler

Santa is now flying over Russia after dropping presents off in Norilsk, a closed city some 300km north of the Arctic Circle.

It is 2,4000km from Santa’s home in the North Pole. He is now flying south to the Burmistrovo, a settlement in Russia.

Santa has reached Tibet!

16:15 , Alexander Butler

Santa has just flown across Myanmar and landed in Lhasa, Tibet. He will now be heading to Zhangye, the northern Chinese city near the border with Mongolia.

Thailand is up!

15:57 , Albert Toth

Santa has now travelled up out of Indonesia and into Thailand, where he has just visited the capital, Bangkok. He’ll now be heading east again to deliver presents to Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos.

This part of the world is called Mainland Southeast Asia, but is also known as Indochina.

Santa heads to Singapore

15:45 , Albert Toth

With Indonesia checked off, Santa heads back across the South China Sea to Singapore. There’s a few islands along the way here which he’s also been sure to take care of.

Santa visits Christmas Island

15:35 , Albert Toth

Santa has just dropped off all of his presents for Christmas Island, an Australian territory off the coast of Indonesia.

The small island has a population of just under 1,700, and was named after its discovery on Christmas Day by English sailor Captain William Mynors – in 1643!

Next stop – back to Indonesia!

Australia gets all of its presents!

15:30 , Albert Toth

Santa has just made his last stop in Australia, travelling from Perth to Geraldton. Now for a long journey across the Indian Ocean for a stop at... Christmas Island!

(I bet that’s one of his favourites).

Santa hits 1.5 billion presents delivered!

15:16 , Albert Toth

The night has barely begun, but Santa’s already delivered 1.5 billion presents to people across the world. So far he’s visited New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan, and parts of Australia, China and Russia.

Next stop – back down under to Western Australia!

From China to Brunei – Santa’s hard at work

15:12 , Albert Toth

Santa has just made a long trip across central China, taking him from Hong Kong to Chongqing to Haikou. He’s now just dipped off the south coast to travel across the South China Sea and visit Brunei.

Next up, Hong Kong!

14:52 , Albert Toth

With the Philippines checked off, Santa heads back northwards to the bustling Hong Kong.

Taiwan down, billions to go

14:46 , Albert Toth

Santa has just make a quick stop at Taiwan on his was to the Philippines, taking him back to the equator.

Santa travels across the Yellow Sea to Shanghai

14:42 , Albert Toth

Have you heard of the Yellow Sea? It’s located between China and the Korean region – and Santa just travelled over it to get to Shangai, the biggest city in China.

Next stop – Taiwan!

Santa travels over the Yellow Sea (NORAD)

Santa makes a stop at the Great Wall of China

14:36 , Albert Toth

Squeezing in a little sightseeing, Santa has just delivered presents to everyone who lives near the Great Wall of China. At 13,171 miles the ancient structure is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Next stop is China’s capital – Beijing!

After South Korea, Santa heads to China

14:30 , Albert Toth

Santa has now completed his trip across South Korea and – after a trip to Pyongyang, the capital city of North Korea – reaches China, the world’s second most populous country at 1.4 billion people.

He’s got his work cut out for him!

Santa leaves Japan, heads to South Korea

14:23 , Albert Toth

From Tokyo to Okinawa, Santa has finished his work in Japan in just ten short minutes. His sleigh now heads to South Korea where his first stop is Jeju Island.

Santa reaches Japan

14:11 , Albert Toth

After a short skip across the Pacific Ocean, Santa has now reached Sapporo, at the northern tip of Japan. He be now making his way south, being sure to visit all the islands that make up the East Asian nation.

Next stop is the capital city – Tokyo!

More than one billion gifts now delivered

14:00 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus has already delivered more than one billion gifts to children around the globe.

Next stop – Japan!

Santa leaves Australia and is now delivering gifts in East Timor before West Papua

13:52 , Tara Cobham

Santa has left Australia and is now heading to East Timor to deliver gifts.

He has just stopped in Dili.

Next he will be in Sorong, West Papua.

Santa has now left Australia (Getty Images)

Father Christmas makes his way across Australia

13:34 , Tara Cobham

Father Christmas is now making his way across Australia.

His last stop was Brisbane, his next is Sydney.

He and his reindeer have already delivered more than 900 million gifts.

From Papua New Guinea to Australia where it is almost Christmas Day

13:26 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus is fast making his way to Australia after stopping in Papua New Guinea.

He was last seen in Daru and will next be delivering gifts in Cooktown, where it is almost midnight and so very soon will be Christmas Day.

Father Christmas has just left Sakhalin Island and heads for Northern Mariana Islands

13:07 , Tara Cobham

Father Christmas has just left Nevelsk in Sakhalin Island.

He is headed for San Vincente in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, where he will be delivering presents in a few minutes’ time.

Father Christmas has just left Nevelsk in Sakhalin Island (Norad)

Santa’s next stop is the Kuril Islands

12:44 , Tara Cobham

Santa’s next stop is Kurilsk in the Kuril Islands, which stretch between Japan and Russia and separate the Sea of Okhotsk from the north Pacific Ocean.

He just delivered gifts to across Palikir in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Volunteers are busy taking calls via the Norad Tracks Santa hotline

12:40 , Tara Cobham

Volunteers are busy taking calls via the Norad Tracks Santa hotline.

They typically answer more than 130,000 calls from children across the globe.

You can call them at 1-877-446-6723

It’s early in Colorado Springs at the #NORADTracksSanta Operations Center, and our mirthful volunteers are busy taking calls, answering important questions from you! Call us at 1-877-446-6723! 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wu8LY1KVLw — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2024

Last seen in New Caledonia and heading for Vanuatu

12:27 , Tara Cobham

Father Christmas was last seen in New Caledonia.

He is now heading for Vanuatu, where he will be delivering gifts in just a few seconds.

Father Christmas is now heading for Vanuatu, where he will be delivering gifts in just a few seconds (Norad)

Watch Live: Norad tracks Santa’s annual journey delivering presents around the world

12:22 , Tara Cobham

Watch live as Santa Claus begins his yearly lap around the world, being pulled by his nine reindeer to deliver presents to children across the globe:

Norad tracks Santa’s annual journey delivering presents around the world

And on to Fiji where it is comparatively balmy

12:19 , Tara Cobham

Santa and his sleigh is now heading to Fiji.

He will be delivering presents to children in Suva in a few minutes, where it is a comparatively balmy 26C.

Next stop Antarctica!

12:04 , Tara Cobham

Father Christmas is now on his way to Antarctica.

His first stop there will be McMurdo Station, where it is a chilly -7C.

More than 300 million gifts have already been delivered

11:53 , Tara Cobham

Santa has been busy, having already delivered more than 300 million gifts to children eagerly awaiting his arrival.

He is currently steering his sleigh through the Pacific, with his next stop being Chatham Island, New Zealand.

Father Christmas now heads for New Zealand where it is already Christmas Day

11:46 , Tara Cobham

Father Christmas and his sleigh is now headed for New Zealand.

Their first stop there will be Auckland, where it is nearing 1am on Christmas Day.

Santa was just spotted in Samoa

11:42 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus was just spotted in Samoa.

He and his reindeer made a stop in Taga, as they have already delivered almost 250 million gifts.

Santa Claus was just spotted in Samoa (Norad)

Santa leaves Russia for next stop — the Pacific Islands

11:25 , Tara Cobham

Santa has left Russia.

He will soon make it to Wake Island, US Minor Outlying Islands.

What is the time in Russia where Santa is currently delivering gifts

11:22 , Tara Cobham

Santa is less than a minute away from Esso in Russia, where it is close to midnight.

The time in the village is 23.21 on Christmas Eve (GMT+12).

Santa heads for Russia

11:08 , Tara Cobham

Santa is heading for Russia.

His first stop in the country will be Uelen.

He and his reindeer have already delivered almost 50 million presents.

Norad confirms Santa has taken off from the North Pole

11:05 , Tara Cobham

It's official! Santa has taken off from the North Pole! Follow his journey on https://t.co/Odv8Z6jB0n 🎅 #NORADTracksSanta #NTS24 pic.twitter.com/IcZTEow18P — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2024

Santa Claus and his reindeer have officially taken off

11:03 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus and his reindeer have begun their journey around the globe.

They are set to make billions of stops over the next 24 hours.

Santa Claus and his reindeer have begun their journey around the globe (Norad)

Santa is officially getting ready for take off

10:55 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus and his reindeers are officially getting ready for take off, according to Norad.

The time is near! Santa is getting ready for takeoff! 🎅 #NORADTracksSanta #NTS24 pic.twitter.com/jKHGg2lakc — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2024

Santa is set to take off within the hour, according to Norad

10:48 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus will take off on his sleigh within the hour, according to Norad.

Are you ready? Santa will takeoff within the hour! Follow along soon at https://t.co/Jttab2I9Nz 🎅 pic.twitter.com/XicaZfwQkt — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2024

Norad’s radars and satellites are ready to track Santa

10:03 , Tara Cobham

Norad’s radars and satellites are ready to track Santa Claus and his reindeer on their journey around the world.

NORAD radars and satellites are ready to track Santa! #NORADTracksSanta #NTS24 pic.twitter.com/XPNTATj0ee — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2024

Santa Claus is seen making last-minute prepations

09:47 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus makes last-minute prepations (Norad)

Current conditions at North Pole indicate good conditions for flying

09:06 , Tara Cobham

The current conditions at the North Pole indicate good weather for flying, according to Norad.

Current conditions at the North Pole indicate good weather for flying!! #NORADTracksSanta #NTS24 🎅🎄 — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2024

Final countdown underway before Santa’s mission begins

08:45 , Tara Cobham

Where will Santa’s first stop be

08:34 , Tara Cobham

Santa Claus and his reindeer are set to begin their journey in less than half an hour at the International Date Line.

According to Norad, he will take in Zhangye in China before then setting off to the Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

One hour countdown until Santa takes to the skies to begin his journey around the world

08:00 , Tara Cobham

There is just one hour to go before Santa Claus takes to the skies to begin his journey around the world.

Norad has begun its one-hour countdown, with Santa’s elves seen busily doing last-minute preparations accompanied by Santa-focused Christmas music.

Where’s Santa? Here’s how to track his journey this Christmas Eve

07:25 , Tara Cobham

There’s nothing more exciting on Christmas Eve than being able to see exactly where Santa Claus and his reindeer are on their one-night journey as he delivers presents across the globe.

For decades, children have been able to track the location of the red-suited man by checking in with the North American Aerospace Defence Command, also known as NORAD.

The tradition began in 1955, when a child mistakenly rang a Colorado military command asking to speak to Father Christmas after a local newspaper ran an advert by a department store containing a misprinted phone number.

My colleague Brittany Miller explains how to track Santa’s journey this Christmas Eve:

Where’s Santa? Here’s how to track his journey this Christmas Eve

Santa braves the Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children

06:59 , Tom Murray

Santa Claus braved the sticky heat of the Amazon rainforest this weekend, taking two boats to bring gifts to the children of a small village near the Brazilian city of Manaus.

The visit was arranged by Amigos do Papai Noel, a Brazilian charity that has been taking gifts to children in the Amazon rainforest for the past 26 years.

“For the children of the rivers, the people of the countryside, nothing new happens,” said Raimunda Ferrera Vieira a community leader in the village of Catalao, which received Santa on Saturday. “This here for us was a gift from God.”

More than 600 children from different villages gathered in Catalao to receive presents from Santa, who dressed in his traditional nightcap, white gloves and red suit, while enduring the stifling jungle heat.

Read more:

Santa braves the sticky heat of the Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children

Why did Norad start tracking Santa?

06:00 , Tom Murray

The tradition began in 1955, when a child mistakenly rang a Colorado military command asking to speak to Father Christmas – after a local newspaper ran an advert by a department store containing a misprinted phone number.

Air Force Commander Harry Shoup, who was manning the phones that Christmas Eve, quickly realised the mistake and assured the child that he was in fact Santa Claus.

As more calls came in that night, Commander Shoup assigned a duty officer to continue answering the phone, birthing a tradition that passed over to Norad when it was formed in 1958.

Every year since, the agency — which defends and monitors the skies over North America — has fielded children’s questions about the red-and-white-clad chimney intruder and his unrivaled delivery schedule.

How can Santa travel the world within 24 hours?

05:02 , Tom Murray

According to Norad, the “only logical conclusion” as to how Santa is able to traverse the globe in one night is that he “somehow functions within his own time-space continuum.”

“NORAD intelligence reports indicate that Santa does not experience time the way we do. His trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa, it might last days, weeks, or even months,” the agency stated.

Watch: Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas

04:01 , Tom Murray

What route does Santa take?

03:03 , Tom Murray

Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west.

So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

“Keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable,” Norad states on its website.

When will Santa arrive at my house?

02:01 , Tom Murray

“NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route,” the military organization’s website states, “which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house. We do, however, know from history that it appears he arrives only when children are asleep! In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24th. If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later, but only when the children are asleep!”

Watch: Santa arrives by boat to deliver presents to children in Brazil's Amazon

01:00 , Tom Murray

Is the NORAD Santa tracker safe from a government shutdown?

00:02 , The Associated Press

The military’s tradition of tracking Santa Claus on his gravity-defying sweep across the globe will carry on this Christmas Eve, even if the U.S. government shuts down, officials said Friday.

“We fully expect for Santa to take flight on Dec. 24 and NORAD will track him,” the U.S.-Canadian agency said in a statement.

On any other night, NORAD is scanning the heavens for potential threats, such as last year’s Chinese spy balloon. But on Christmas Eve, volunteers in Colorado Springs, Colorado, are fielding questions like, “When is Santa coming to my house?” and, “Am I on the naughty or nice list?”

The endeavor is supported by local and corporate sponsors, who also help shield the tradition from Washington dysfunction.

Read more:

Is the NORAD Santa tracker safe from a government shutdown?

How to track Santa’s journey with Norad

Monday 23 December 2024 23:01 , Tom Murray

NORAD has an online tracker for children to watch Santa travel across the world in real-time. This year’s website launched on December 1, and it currently shows a village in the North Pole and a countdown to Christmas Eve.

The website will display Santa’s location from 4 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Families can also download NORAD’s Santa Tracker app on both the Apple app store and Google Play store. Those who are interested in calling NORAD can use the phone number 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) on December 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day ET.

Google will also have its own version of a Santa tracker that will go live on December 24. Similar to NORAD’s tracker, Google has a countdown timer to Christmas Eve and various games available to play before Santa’s map goes live.

Read more:

Where’s Santa? Here’s how to track his journey this Christmas Eve

Welcome to The Independent’s Santa tracker live blog!

Monday 23 December 2024 22:37 , Tom Murray

Hello and Happy Christmas! Santa Claus is finally coming to town and we’re ready to watch his journey live as the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) once again tracks him on his way around the globe.

It’s T-minus 10 hours until he sets off, so get ready, put some Christmas tunes on and prepare for his departure with us.