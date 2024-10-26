Who Is Norah Jones' Husband? All About Pete Remm

Norah Jones and Pete Remm’s relationship was only made public when a friend name-dropped him in an interview

Getty Norah Jones performs in 2012, with Pete Remm on the keyboard

Norah Jones and her husband, Pete Remm, not only share a love of music, but also two children and a decade of marriage.

While known for her romantic ballads, Jones keeps her own love life private. In fact, the public only learned that she is married to her keyboardist and collaborator, Remm, when another musician friend name-dropped him in an interview.

Jones and Remm began dating when the singer-songwriter was recording her famous breakup album Little Broken Hearts in 2012. They married in 2014, and now live in Brooklyn, N.Y., with their two children, a boy and a girl, when they’re not on the road as a family.

Jones is a music star who has won nine Grammy Awards, sold 53 million albums and racked up 11 billion streams of her songs worldwide. Her latest album, Visions, was released in March 2024, marking yet another collaboration with her husband, who co-wrote the song “I’m On My Way” with Jones. Remm himself is an accomplished musician who plays the guitar, organ and drums, as well as sings.

“At home, just one of us will get on the drums, and one of us will get on the guitar,” Jones shared on the Armchair Expert podcast in April 2019. “And [our kids] are starting to be fun and play music. We have fun at home.”

So, who is Norah Jones’ husband? Here’s everything to know about Pete Remm and his relationship with the singer-songwriter.

Remm is from New York City

Getty Pete Remm performs during the opening act before Norah Jones for the 2017 Summer Series at Somerset House in London

Remm is from New York City and is a bit of a “mysterious” man. While he has a career in the music business, he does not appear to have any public social media accounts besides an old Myspace account.

Jones said her husband prefers to keep out of the spotlight, telling Billboard in 2016, “He likes to stay mysterious, and I’m going to let him stay mysterious. Totally his call.”

Remm is a multi-instrument musician and a songwriter

Remm is a musician who plays many instruments, often alongside his wife. Jones shared on the Armchair Expert podcast that he plays the electric guitar, organ, piano and drums.

"I think our favorite time playing music together is just at home,” she said. Remm has collaborated with Jones on many of her songs and albums, starting in 2016 when she released Day Breaks.

He also has worked with many other successful artists including Ringo Starr. He played piano and organ on some of Starr’s tracks, among them “You Can’t Fight Lightning.”

Jones and Remm started dating when she was recording her album Little Broken Hearts

Alamy Norah Jones performs in Toronto in 2012

The couple started dating while Jones was recording her album Little Broken Hearts, released in 2012. At the time, Jones rented a house in Los Angeles, where Remm visited as their relationship began, she told the Associated Press in July 2023. She added that while the album's material was dark, she has happy memories of her time recording, partly because of her stay in L.A. with friends and her new boyfriend.

While Jones and Remm have never shared how they met or when and where they got married, Jones said on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2019 that they had been married for five years.

Remm and Jones often work on music together

The pair collaborate frequently. Remm has been credited as a musician on Jones’ albums since the release of Day Breaks in 2016. He often plays the keyboard for her band and played the organ to accompany Jones and Mavis Staples during a July 2024 performance.

Remm also wrote the song “I’ll Be Gone,” which was performed by Jones and Staples.

A friend confirmed the couple’s relationship status in a 2016 interview

Alamy Norah Jones performs onstage, joined by Pete Remm, in Frankfurt, Germany, in May 2012

Remm’s identity became public when musician Valerie June spoke about her collaboration with the couple in an interview with NPR in October 2016. “First of all, [Norah] was kind enough to lend Pete Remm and his masterful B3 and keys to play on almost every song. He brought some magic!” she said at the time, adding, “Then, they gave us the key to their place to let us go over and record some of my vocals while they were on the road.”

While Jones had spoken about her husband and their children before, she never identified him, making this name-drop the first confirmation of their relationship.

Jones and Remm have two children together

Instagram/ norahjones Norah Jones and Pete Remm's son

Jones and Remm welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2014, followed by a daughter in July 2016. While the couple hasn’t shared the children's names or photos of their faces, Jones has revealed bits of their journey growing up with two musician parents.

"It's just so fun for us to see stuff through their eyes. We listen to pop radio together, which is hilarious because my husband and I have never been … we never listened to that as adults necessarily," she told PEOPLE in 2022. "So far they love [my music], so that makes me happy.”

Remm’s son is a “real daddy’s boy”

Remm has a sweet bond with his son, Jones shared on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2019.

“He’s a real daddy’s boy,” she said. “We did this costume party for school, and we were all supposed to wear costumes. So I said, ‘What do you want for your costume?’ and he said, ‘I want to be Daddy.’ ”

Jones said her son wore his father’s clothes — which were falling off of him — to the party. “It was so cute,” she recalled.

The whole family goes on tour together

Getty Norah Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles

The family loves to go on tour together. In October 2015, Jones shared a clip of her son walking up a theater aisle during one of her sound checks. “First show! #ontheroadagain,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

In April 2019, while speaking to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Jones revealed that Remm suggested she start releasing singles rather than albums to relieve pressure and enjoy quicker, more manageable tours with their small children.

“My husband had this idea,” she said. “I don't want to do a whole album cycle and take my kids on the road for a year. They love going on the road, but I don't want to do it that hard. I don't need to, right? And that's great. I'm lucky.”

The song “And Then There Was You” was written about Remm and their son

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone to promote her album Day Breaks, Jones said she was thinking of her husband when she wrote the song “And Then There Was You.”

When asked if there were any songs on the new album she couldn’t have written before becoming a mother, Jones pointed to this track, which features romantic lyrics such as, “Until I found you, my dear, I thought love was a shame, so I threw it away. And then there was you.”

“I was thinking about my husband, but I finished it after I had my son,” Jones told the outlet. Remm played the organ and electric guitar on the song and helped compose it.



