Norah Jones: ‘When I met Ray Charles I couldn’t stop crying’

My earliest memory is of a dream I had aged three: standing in the park near my New York daycare, I bit my lip, and it came straight off like Play-Doh. Weird, right?

Mum raised me – she was a fierce, strong woman. She worked a lot, so I was always in classes: diving, piano, art and pottery. Mum often said she wanted to give me the childhood she wished she’d had. I only saw Dad [composer Ravi Shankar] occasionally in my early years. When I was 18 we properly connected.

As a teenager I was shy, awkward and self-conscious. It’s embarrassing how little mischief I got up to; I was shamefully tame. I’d love to tell that girl to relax and loosen up.

I have a complex relationship with pastries. My first job was behind the counter at a French bakery in Dallas; I wore a jaunty French chef’s hat. Every night I brought home all the spare food, and Mum and I ate everything. I’ve struggled to look at croissants ever since.

It was obvious early on that I would be a musician. I was always in church choirs, and got serious about piano at my performing-arts high school. When I started to sing and play together, people really took notice.

When I met Ray Charles I couldn’t stop crying. Twenty-something years ago, still new to the game, I was in a show honouring Elton John. Ray and I were introduced in the parking lot – I balled uncontrollably. I was raised on his music. A few months later, we sang together for his last album before he died. That was a special day in the studio.

Finding balance between work and family life is a never-ending task. I’m always going to search for it, but accept I will never quite get there. This job that takes you away from home and my kids so regularly – that’s tough. I try to set boundaries, but there’s no life hack.

I’m a thrill-seeker at heart. I love to go fast, but I’ve passed the point in my life where I can do it now – the nausea hits me. I remember riding a rollercoaster in Cologne and genuinely thinking I might have a heart attack.

Every Christmas I cry when watching Elf. I don’t know why – it’s not a sad movie. But at the end, when the sleigh takes off, and they’re all singing? It gets me every time.

Snacking stops me from getting agitated. I had a temper when I was younger. I realised that it was a result of being hungry. Now I no longer let my blood sugar drop that low, and it’s under control.

I don’t make music for awards, but sure, they feel good. My first record won five Grammys. All I remember from that night was being starving and Aretha Franklin handing me a statue. The day after, a picture of my apartment was on a newspaper front page: I couldn’t go home. Then my boyfriend had a tragic family death. It put things in perspective.

Kids, career, family – it’s all great. But mastering the potter’s wheel and finally making a mug? Honestly, my proudest achievement.

