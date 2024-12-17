NorCal forecast: Drying out with morning Valley fog
NorCal forecast: Drying out with morning Valley fog
NorCal forecast: Drying out with morning Valley fog
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
Ava Nipisar lay in the snow, watching quietly from behind a rifle outside of her home community of Whale Cove, Nunavut. Through the scope, Nipisar watched a polar bear slowly making its way over the thin sea ice. It took more than an hour for the bear to make it to solid land, and Nipisar was able to take her shot.In the end, it took 10 shots for the 10-year-old to down the large animal. When she walked up to it, Nipisar started to cry. She said they were happy tears. "Because I know my grandma'
Heavy snow across the Prairies is on tap for the mid-week, also bringing the first round of accumulating snow to Calgary for December
Stay alert for icy roads across parts of southern Ontario as freezing rain and freezing drizzle persist for some areas
Dangerous driving conditions through Sunday as freezing rain impacts travel in Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts.
The Sea to Sky Highway (Highway 99) has reopened between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach, B.C., after a landslide Saturday that officials say swept one home off its foundations.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7411124
Satellite images capture some of Canada’s snowiest storms in the past decade
For the first time in recorded history, downtown San Francisco was issued a tornado warning on Saturday as severe storm conditions swept through the city, prompting local authorities to warn residents of the rare threat.
The death toll in the French territory of Mayotte from Cyclone Chido could be 'several hundred' or even close to 1,000, the island's top government official said Sunday. Video taken during the height of the storm shows people taking cover under tables and men using their bodies to keep a door closed against strong winds.
Stay alert for slick roads on the eastern Prairies and in northwestern Ontario as snow continues into Monday
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich says we will need the rain gear, with soaking showers in the forecast today.
Two Russian tankers in the Black Sea have been badly damaged due to stormy weather, according to the Interfax news agency. Russian investigators say they have opened two criminal cases to look into possible safety violations. Ifax says the damage has resulted in an oil spill, citing Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot).
A rare EF-1 tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.
Spoiler alert: Some of you will have to settle for a day that’s merely merry and bright.
MONTREAL — Officials in some Quebec municipalities ravaged by past flooding say they fear possible financial repercussions for residents as the province prepares to introduce new flood maps that would greatly expand areas deemed at risk.
Artist Rachel Hawthorn says an eco-friendly burial at a natural site is a "no-brainer" for her.
The last ice area is projected to be the last place on Earth to retain year-round sea ice by 2040. A recent Arctic expedition to the area has provided key data that could help guide conservation efforts.
Bosses at the attraction say they are working to find long-term homes for the animals.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major ice storm created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska this weekend and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road.
A clipper system emerges from a moisture-laden B.C. system, bringing the threat of snow through central & southern portions of The Prairies Wednesday. Cold air will be ushered in with this system as well, dropping day time highs into the negative 20s. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.