NorCal Forecast | Foothills and Sierra expected to see rain and snow
Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.
Multiple warnings have been issued across Northern Ireland from midnight on Thursday.
Check the app for clear skies! A pair of solar storm may spark displays of the Aurora Borealis across Canada tonight and possibly again on Saturday night!
As temperatures plummet across Canada, it's important not to ignore potential signs of damage to your home and vehicle.
Donald Trump’s anti-wind orders dealt the final blow, but Joe Biden’s permitting reform failure started the death spiral.
Temperatures moderate as we head into the weekend, but bands of lake-effect snow could impact some weekend travel plans in southern Ontario
Storm Éowyn became the strongest storm in the world on Friday, battering parts of Ireland with destructive winds over 180 km/h
The town of Red Bay is now without it's only convenience store, BNL Enterprises, leaving residents to travel further for gas and food. (Submitted by Keith Pike)Travellers driving along the Trans-Labrador Highway now have to contend with long, lonely stretches on the road, after the only gas station on the 165-kilometre expanse between the towns of Pinware and Port Hope Simpson is now closed. The refuelling station and convenience store has been in Red Bay, N.L., for almost 20 years, but now its
The brush-tailed bettong once inhabited most of Australia, but these days it lives in a tiny fraction of its former range. Now, the Marna Banggara initiative is bringing it back to the country’s Yorke Peninsula.
“This study is a total game changer.”
'The Hills' alums lost their home to the devastating fire on Jan. 8
With parts of Los Angeles County still smoldering from wildfires, the expected rain this weekend would seem like a welcome relief. But how the rain falls could make the difference between a disaster respite or a disaster repeat.
The Ventura County fire just north of Los Angeles was initially estimated to be 3 acres, but has since burned 50 acres.
Wildfires in California continue to rage and prompt more evacuations.
Schools have been advised to shut and people told not to travel in areas covered by a rare red weather warning for wind as “dangerous” Storm Eowyn is set to batter the UK. The Met Office has issued warnings for wind across the UK, with the worst of Storm Eowyn expected to strike from the early hours of Friday across Scotland and Northern Ireland, where winds could reach up to 100mph. Forecasters say flying debris could result in danger to life and “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.
Another clipper system will impact the Prairie provinces through Friday. Strong winds and bursts of snow could create reduced visibility at times
Buildings are damaged and 100,000 homes and businesses are left without electricity as gusts over 100mph are recorded.
Tiger Snake Breaks Record For Biggest Venom Yield. A Tiger snake has set a new world record for the largest venom yield ever collected in a single session. During a collection at the Australian Reptile Park, Tony the Tiger snake produced an astonishing 123 milligrams of venom. This is over double the average venom yield for the species, highlighting its potency. The park's venom program produces antivenom that saves thousands of lives annually. “Tony is unpredictable, and his latest yield is truly remarkable,” says Park Manager Billy Collett. The Australian Reptile Park is the only facility milking Tiger snakes for antivenom. Over 2,000 snake bites occur in Australia each year; 300+ people are saved by antivenom. Venom is extracted by encouraging snakes to bite into a plastic-covered shot glass. The park's mission: saving lives, educating the public, and preserving ecological balance.
A new wildfire spread quickly on Thursday in Southern California near the U.S.-Mexico border, The blaze is in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, home to the endangered Quino checkerspot butterfly and other unique species.
New drone video shows a freighter stuck in the ice of Lake Erie near the Buffalo shoreline.