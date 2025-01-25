NorCal Forecast | Foothills and Sierra expected to see rain and snow

CBC

The town of Red Bay is now without it's only convenience store, BNL Enterprises, leaving residents to travel further for gas and food. (Submitted by Keith Pike)Travellers driving along the Trans-Labrador Highway now have to contend with long, lonely stretches on the road, after the only gas station on the 165-kilometre expanse between the towns of Pinware and Port Hope Simpson is now closed. The refuelling station and convenience store has been in Red Bay, N.L., for almost 20 years, but now its