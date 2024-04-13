NorCal Forecast | Showers kick off Saturday, drier Sunday
Cooler temps move in this weekend. Rain and snow possible on Saturday, but Sunday dries out
Cooler temps move in this weekend. Rain and snow possible on Saturday, but Sunday dries out
The mystery of a 2-story home seen floating in the San Francisco Bay for several days has been solved.
Snow will touch almost every province in the country next week, as moisture and cold air moves in. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details.
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province next week
A risk for localized flooding continues as heavy rains fall over portions of Ontario, and a snow threat looms for some on Saturday
Masters officials said gate openings and tee times are delayed until further notice with thunderstorms and strong winds in forecast.
I had to see these, so now you do, too!
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
When you think of Vancouver Island, you may think of the beautiful old-growth rainforest that makes up a large portion of the Pacific Rim National Park, but hidden in the park is a completely unique landscape that might have you thinking 'broccoli', The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has more.
Floods have swamped parts of Russia and Kazakhstan after Europe’s third-longest river burst its banks, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and sparking protests against the authorities.
Strong winds will drop temperatures and transition heavy rain to snow as it departs for the weekend
A large sawfish that showed signs of distress was rescued by wildlife officials in the Florida Keys, where more than three dozen of the ancient and endangered fish have died for unexplained reasons in recent months. The 11-foot (3.3-meter) smalltooth sawfish was seen swimming in circles near Cudjoe Key and reported by a member of the public to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials said Friday. It was loaded onto a specially designed transport trailer and taken to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, where it is being rehabilitated.
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
In a move that environmentalists called a betrayal, the Biden administration has approved the construction of a deepwater oil export terminal off the Texas coast that would be the largest of its kind in the United States. The Sea Port Oil Terminal being developed off Freeport, Texas, will be able to load two supertankers at once, with an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. The $1.8 billion project by Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners received a deepwater port license from the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration this week, the final step in a five-year federal review.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it saved three fishermen who were stranded on a remote island in the Federated States of Micronesia and used palm trees to spell out "Help."
Record-breaking rainfall leaves fields under water, threatening this year's harvest yield and quality.
“We’ve seen gray and humpback whales that have had their tails completely removed,” a CA official says.
Bright Future In a bid to quickly halt the foreboding march of global warming, scientists are exploring the use of aerosols, or tiny particles, in the atmosphere to dim the sunlight that's making our planet pretty toasty. It's an approach filled with uncertainty, but there may be a silver lining in using nature's greatest source […]
Localized flooding is possible as some areas see up to 100 mm of rain over the next few days
These plants simply love the water.
Environmental regulators have found explosive levels of methane in a popular Berkeley park. Regulators and the city are sparring over the source of the gas and what to do about it.