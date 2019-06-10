Hurry! Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on everything Nike — score up to 70 percent off!

Nordstrom Rack is having an unbelievable sale — but act fast!

Nordstrom Rack is ready to take your case of the Monday’s away.

Right now, the site has an incredible sale happening on all things Nike — and you can snag your favorites from sports bras to running shoes for up to 70 percent off. You won’t want to miss out on deals in every department, including women’s, men’s, boy’s and girl’s.

Below are some of the most jaw-dropping deals that we can hardly believe. The sale is going on now through June 15, but act fast! Some items are already selling out.

Women’s Gear:

Dri-Fit Zip Front Hoodie

Nike Dri-Fit Zip Front Hoodie. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This dri-fit hoodie is a whopping 66 percent off.

Shop it: Dri-Fit Zip Front Hoodie, $20 (was $60), nordstromrack.com

Front Logo Solid Leggings

Nike Front Logo Solid Leggings. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This must-have pair of leggings is at an all-time low cost of $34 and perfect for the gym or those brisk evening jogs.

Shop it: Front Logo Solid Leggings, $34 (wasy $55), nordstromrack.com

Victory Tank Top

Nike Victory Tank Top (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Nothing says victory like a 33-percent-off discount on a basic tank you can wear year-round.

Shop it: Victory Tank Top, $20 (was $30), nordstromrack.com

Victory Racerback Sports Bra

Nike Victory Racerback Sports Bra. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Between the Dri-Fit technology and supportive material, you’ll be able to push your workout to its highest potential.

Shop it: Victory Racerback Sports Bra, $24, nordstromrack.com

EXP-X14 Women’s Sneakers

Nike EXP-X14 Women's Sneakers. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

These shoes (which are 48 percent off!) are built for running. The foam is made specifically to bounce energy back into your stride.

Shop it: EXP-X14 Women’s Sneakers, $63 (was $120), nordstromrack.com

Vintage Drawstring Hoodie

Nike Vintage Drawstring Hoodie. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

A gray hoodie completes a wardrobe like dessert completes a good meal.

Shop it: Vintage Drawstring Hoodie, $30 (was $60), nordstromrack.com

Dri-Fit 10K Shorts

Nike Dri-Fit 10k shorts. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

These loose-fitting shorts were made for running, yet perfect for lounging.

Shop it: Dri-Fit 10K Shorts, $22 (was $35), nordstromrack.com

Men’s Gear:

Monster Mesh Shorts

Nike Monster Mesh Shorts. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

These classic shorts come in so many shades, but only 17 colors are on sale and still in stock!

Shop it: Monster Mesh Shorts, $23 (was $30), nordstromrack.com

DFC Solid Crew Dry Tee

Nike DFC Solid Crew Dry Tee (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This basic T-Shirt can be worn at the gym or at work — and it’s less than $20 right now.

Shop it: Solid Crew Dry Tee, $19 (was $25), nordstromrack.com

Camo Print Windbreaker Jacket

Nike Camo Print Windbreaker Jacket. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack) (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This windbreaker is 25 percent off and can dress up any rain storm.

Shop it: Camo Print Windbreaker Jacket, $60 (was $80), nordstromrack.com

Optic Crew Neck Pullover

Nike Optic Crew Neck Pullover. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This pullover is almost half price and makes the perfect addition to any sporty wardrobe.

Shop it: Optic Crew Neck Pullover, $34 (was $65), nordstromrack.com

Solid Dri-Fit Tank

Nike Solid Dri-Fit Tank. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

At 28 percent off, it’s time to stock up on a few of these popular dri-fit tanks for the summer.

Shop it: Solid Dri-Fit Tank, $18 (was $25), nordstromrack.com

Air Max 95 Sneaker

Nike Air Max 95 Sneaker. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

It’s rare to see any Air Max style go on sale for under $100, but these are on super-sale right now.

Shop it: Air Max 95 Sneaker, $90 (was $170), nordstromrack.com

Accessories:

Essential Swoosh Cap

Nike Essential Swoosh Cap. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

The classic cap is a summer staple and will become your favorite purchase of the year.

Shop it: Essential Swoosh Cap, $15 (was $22), nordstromrack.com

Brailia S Duffel Bag

Nike Brailia S Duffel Bag. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This duffel bad is 29 percent off and fits everything from tennis gear to a change of gym clothes.

Shop it: Brailia S Duffel Bag, $25 (was $35), nordstromrack.com

Heritage Hip Pack

Nike Heritage Hip Pack. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

It is, after all, fanny pack season.

Shop it: Heritage Hip Pack, $16, nordstromrack.com

Heritage Game Sack

Nike Heritage Game Sack. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

You can’t go wrong with this draw-string basic at a cool 28 percent off.

Shop it: Heritage Game Sack, $13 (was $18), nordstromrack.com

Volition 54mm Clubmaster Sunglasses

Nike Volition 54mm Clubmaster Sunglasses. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

At a whopping 81 percent off, these sunglasses are the smallest fraction of the original price.

Shop it: Volition 54mm Clubmaster Sunglasses, $40 (was $210), nordstromrack.com

Radiate Tote

Nike Radiate Tote. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Take this sleek tote from the gym to the office — it will look great no matter what outfit you pair it with.

Shop it: Radiate Tote, $40 (was $55), nordstromrack.com

