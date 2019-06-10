Hurry! Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on everything Nike — score up to 70 percent off!

Nordstrom Rack is ready to take your case of the Monday’s away.
Right now, the site has an incredible sale happening on all things Nike — and you can snag your favorites from sports bras to running shoes for up to 70 percent off. You won’t want to miss out on deals in every department, including women’s, men’s, boy’s and girl’s.
Below are some of the most jaw-dropping deals that we can hardly believe. The sale is going on now through June 15, but act fast! Some items are already selling out.
The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Women’s Gear:
Dri-Fit Zip Front Hoodie
This dri-fit hoodie is a whopping 66 percent off.
Shop it: Dri-Fit Zip Front Hoodie, $20 (was $60), nordstromrack.com
Front Logo Solid Leggings
This must-have pair of leggings is at an all-time low cost of $34 and perfect for the gym or those brisk evening jogs.
Shop it: Front Logo Solid Leggings, $34 (wasy $55), nordstromrack.com
Victory Tank Top
Nothing says victory like a 33-percent-off discount on a basic tank you can wear year-round.
Shop it: Victory Tank Top, $20 (was $30), nordstromrack.com
Victory Racerback Sports Bra
Between the Dri-Fit technology and supportive material, you’ll be able to push your workout to its highest potential.
Shop it: Victory Racerback Sports Bra, $24, nordstromrack.com
EXP-X14 Women’s Sneakers
These shoes (which are 48 percent off!) are built for running. The foam is made specifically to bounce energy back into your stride.
Shop it: EXP-X14 Women’s Sneakers, $63 (was $120), nordstromrack.com
Vintage Drawstring Hoodie
A gray hoodie completes a wardrobe like dessert completes a good meal.
Shop it: Vintage Drawstring Hoodie, $30 (was $60), nordstromrack.com
Dri-Fit 10K Shorts
These loose-fitting shorts were made for running, yet perfect for lounging.
Shop it: Dri-Fit 10K Shorts, $22 (was $35), nordstromrack.com
Men’s Gear:
Monster Mesh Shorts
These classic shorts come in so many shades, but only 17 colors are on sale and still in stock!
Shop it: Monster Mesh Shorts, $23 (was $30), nordstromrack.com
DFC Solid Crew Dry Tee
This basic T-Shirt can be worn at the gym or at work — and it’s less than $20 right now.
Shop it: Solid Crew Dry Tee, $19 (was $25), nordstromrack.com
Camo Print Windbreaker Jacket
This windbreaker is 25 percent off and can dress up any rain storm.
Shop it: Camo Print Windbreaker Jacket, $60 (was $80), nordstromrack.com
Optic Crew Neck Pullover
This pullover is almost half price and makes the perfect addition to any sporty wardrobe.
Shop it: Optic Crew Neck Pullover, $34 (was $65), nordstromrack.com
Solid Dri-Fit Tank
At 28 percent off, it’s time to stock up on a few of these popular dri-fit tanks for the summer.
Shop it: Solid Dri-Fit Tank, $18 (was $25), nordstromrack.com
Air Max 95 Sneaker
It’s rare to see any Air Max style go on sale for under $100, but these are on super-sale right now.
Shop it: Air Max 95 Sneaker, $90 (was $170), nordstromrack.com
Accessories:
Essential Swoosh Cap
The classic cap is a summer staple and will become your favorite purchase of the year.
Shop it: Essential Swoosh Cap, $15 (was $22), nordstromrack.com
Brailia S Duffel Bag
This duffel bad is 29 percent off and fits everything from tennis gear to a change of gym clothes.
Shop it: Brailia S Duffel Bag, $25 (was $35), nordstromrack.com
Heritage Hip Pack
It is, after all, fanny pack season.
Shop it: Heritage Hip Pack, $16, nordstromrack.com
Heritage Game Sack
You can’t go wrong with this draw-string basic at a cool 28 percent off.
Shop it: Heritage Game Sack, $13 (was $18), nordstromrack.com
Volition 54mm Clubmaster Sunglasses
At a whopping 81 percent off, these sunglasses are the smallest fraction of the original price.
Shop it: Volition 54mm Clubmaster Sunglasses, $40 (was $210), nordstromrack.com
Radiate Tote
Take this sleek tote from the gym to the office — it will look great no matter what outfit you pair it with.
Shop it: Radiate Tote, $40 (was $55), nordstromrack.com
