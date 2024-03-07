All of Norfolk coastline now accessible to walkers

The opening of a remote path means people can walk the entire length of Norfolk coast for the first time.

The King Charles III England Coast Path now includes an additional seven-mile (11 km) stretch between Snettisham and King's Lynn in Norfolk.

The new section will cross the seaward edge of the Sandringham Estate.

Linking up with existing paths, the 33.6 miles (54 km) path runs from Hunstanton to Sutton Bridge in neighbouring county Lincolnshire.

Walkers will be able to access RSPB Snettisham and enjoy views across The Wash and Wild Ken Hill nature reserve.

James Marshall, Natural England's deputy director for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "This new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give people from all over the country access to our beautiful local coastline, connecting them with nature and providing health and wellbeing benefits.

"The trail will also support the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors to the towns and villages for daytrips, refreshments and places to stay."

The newly opened section was worked on by Norfolk County Council, Lincolnshire County Council and the RSPB.

Andrew Jamieson, of the Norfolk National Trail Partnership said: "People can walk around the entire Norfolk coastline for the first time."

He added the new path allowed exploration of a remote section "overlooking The Wash, with big skies, stunning sunsets and spectacular bird life".

The entire King Charles III England Coast Path, once completed, will be a 2,700 mile national trail around the whole of the English coast.

