Norfolk teen charged in crash that killed young passenger

A Norfolk County teenager has been charged with careless driving causing death after a fatal crash west of Waterford last month.

Norfolk County OPP allege a 16-year-old driver was responsible for a two-car collision that killed their 17-year-old passenger and seriously injured a third youth riding in the car.

The driver of the other car was also seriously injured, police say.

Police say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on June 6 at the rural intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9.

According to police, one person was thrown from their vehicle by the force of the crash.

The 17-year-old died at the scene.

Police allege the teen had a G1 licence and was not accompanied by a qualified driver.

The injured passenger was under 16 and reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The accused has a court date pending in Simcoe.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator