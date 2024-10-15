How normal are October and November hurricanes? Is the U.S. safe?

Is the U.S. off the hook for landfalling hurricanes after Oct. 15? That is a great question to ask, especially after the recent destruction caused by Helene and Milton, respectively, but a tough inquiry to address.

This year could stay active until after the season ends on Nov. 30, according to some predictions. We are currently transitioning to a weak La Niña pattern, but it has taken longer than normal to initiate it. That could mean a later and active end to the Atlantic hurricane season.

Late October hurricanes

After Oct. 15, several hurricanes have made landfall in the United States.

Here is a summary of notable hurricanes and tropical storms that have hit the U.S. after this date in recent history:

Hurricane Wilma (Oct. 24, 2005) - Made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm, causing extensive damage.

Hurricane Sandy (Oct. 29, 2012) - A significant storm that affected the eastern U.S. after making landfall in New Jersey (post-tropical).

Hurricane Zeta (Oct. 28, 2020) - Also made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, in Louisiana.

Latest major hurricane to make landfall in the year

Even though its landfall occurred before Oct. 15, we can't forget about Hurricane Michael and its hit on Florida, swirling ashore in October 2018. The storm reached Category 5 intensity before hitting the Florida Panhandle region with winds of 260 km/h.

What about November?

Although a little more rare, storms in November tend to be of the weaker variety, but can still threaten the U.S. with significant damage.

Look at Hurricane Kate, for example, in November of 1985. The storm impacted Cuba before recurving into the Florida Panhandle, making landfall near Mexico Beach.

Yearly activity of hurricanes and named storms in the Atlantic

A much more recent example occurred on Nov. 10, 2022, as Hurricane Nicole struck the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 storm. That was of particular concern because of the recent extreme impacts of Hurricane Ian.

In fact, there have been several named storms to develop from the end of October to January in the following year, so a similar situation in 2024-25 is not out of the question.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Prior to Milton's development, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially became above average, a trend the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University had predicted earlier this year.

Despite a relatively calm start to the hurricane season, and a complete lull through August, the Atlantic basin has since showed signs of a late-season surge. That may continue beyond the Nov. 30 end date of the season, so we can't rule out another U.S. landfall from a named storm.

With files from Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, and Nathan Howes and Dennis Mersereau, digital reporters at The Weather Network.