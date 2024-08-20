‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”

In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with a chuckle. “He’s weird.”

“Between his movement and her laugh, there’s a lot of craziness, I’d say a step further than ‘weird.’ ‘Weird’ is a nice word in comparison.”

The Harris-Walz campaign seems intent on sticking with the message that the Republican ticket is “weird.” CNN reported Sunday that Democratic pollsters—originally in Biden’s campaign, and now Harris’s—suggested that they stop calling Trump and Vance “weird.” They also urged the campaign to move away from the phrase, “We’re not going back,” in favor of something more future-oriented. But Harris declined to take their advice, according to CNN, telling advisers she would go with her instincts.

Trump’s latest defense against the “weird”accusation—one of several that he has made over the past few weeks—comes as he and his running mate continue to make statements that their rivals portray as such.

During a campaign speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump referenced Harris when he told the crowd that he’s “better looking than she is.”

And Vance, after suggesting last week that caring about abortion rights isn’t “normal,” followed that up Sunday by comparing the vice president to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

