Normally bustling Place de la Concorde closed to traffic ahead of Paris Olympics

Place de la Concorde in central Paris has been closed to traffic since 1 June. The square is preparing to host urban sports events during the summer Olympics as well as the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympics Games. It will fully reopen on 25 September.

On a typical weekday, 5,400 cars pass through Place de la Concorde every hour.

But since its closure early June, cars, pedestrians and cyclists now must bypass the usually bustling square, lengthening their journeys.

"A partial reopening will take place on 7 September, and from 25 September the entire western section will be reopened," the Paris town hall wrote on social media platform X.

Around 35,000 people are expected every day at the 'Urban Park' in Place de la Concorde where the BMX freestyle, breakdancing, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball competitions will take place during the Paris Olympics from 26 July to 11 August.

After the Games, the Paris town hall says it wants to keep half of the square open exclusively to pedestrians from the Tuileries garden to the Obelisk.

Nearly 15 million spectators and accredited people are expected to attend the Olympics.



