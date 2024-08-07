Norman Animal Welfare dogs board plane to find forever homes in other states
Norman Animal Welfare dogs board plane to find forever homes in other states
Norman Animal Welfare dogs board plane to find forever homes in other states
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
"We got lectured for not appreciating our hairy, saliva-soaked food."
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
Water has begun moving overtop of the Chilcotin River landslide site on Monday morning. Emily Lazatin has the latest from the newsroom on what the next steps will be.
Canadians along the East Coast could feel Debby's impacts later this coming weekend.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh
The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)
"Thank you for being the best family pet and the pack leader," the 'Legally Blonde' actress wrote in an Instagram tribute
The coyote was killed after it followed the little dog inside owner’s Simi Valley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby was swirling over coastal Georgia and Carolinas on Wednesday, its wide bands of rain swelling inland waterways before it slowly marches north.
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”
As Chinese scientists analyzed the soil samples that their lunar probe brought back from the moon, they realized something groundbreaking: There was water found along with minerals in the soil.
Geothermal energy, currently accounting for a modest share of the world's power supply, is poised for accelerated growth in the coming years as economies prioritize renewable baseload energy sources.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
Japan's largest city gas provider Tokyo Gas said on Tuesday it will buy a 21.2% stake in the WindFloat Atlantic operational floating offshore wind power project in Portugal to gain experience in operation and maintenance. Floating offshore wind is at an early stage in Japan but the country considers it as essential to its goal to become a major offshore wind power producer as part of decarbonisation efforts. The government has a goal of 10 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind projects, including bottom-fixed and floating, by 2030 and up to 45 GW by 2040.