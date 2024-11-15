Norman charity asking for help ahead of the holiday season
Norman charity asking for help ahead of the holiday season
Norman charity asking for help ahead of the holiday season
A 101-year-old Edmonton widow is in a legal battle with the Rotary Foundation Canada over which charities should benefit from her late husband's $40-million estate.Mary McEachern says the foundation has repeatedly blocked her efforts to honour her husband's final wishes and redistribute his estate to various charities, not the Rotary alone."My husband wanted this money to go to many, many deserving charities," McEachern said in an interview with CBC. "But Rotary wants it all, and they're doing e
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
"More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back once again, this time in Toronto for six dates, and if you're attending, you might be wondering: who are you going to see on stage before the headliner? We've seen names like Suki Waterhouse open for Swift, or Sabrina Car
Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
The cause of death for legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones was revealed on Wednesday.
Snow White actress Rachel Zegler is facing backlash after she posted her feelings about Donald Trump and his supporters on Instagram last week following his election win. The comments have prompted some Disney fans to vow a boycott of the film’s March 2025 release. Zegler, 23, took to her Instagram stories to write a long statement about her disapproval of Trump’s win. “I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” she wrote, according to a social media user who took screenshots of the post be
Authorities said Joshua James McCoy disappeared from his home in Hauser, Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 9
Modernizing the monarchy, one festivity at a time.
“I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?” the actress said in the 'Vanity Fair' 2025 Hollywood Issue
Mary Blasetti, 32, died from her injuries on Monday, Nov. 11, police confirmed in a statement
He's not a regular king, he's a cool king.
"I called my wig maker and we were off to the races,” quips Jamie Lee Curtis of playing a showgirl-turned-cocktail waitress
Lopez’s performance marked her first time back to the stage since her divorce from Ben Affleck and the cancelation of her This Is Me... Live tour in May
The singer is a dad to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 16, daughter Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 5
"It was such a fun-filled celebration for the cast and crew ... that I just knew I had to share it with the fans of the show who have kept us #1 for decades," Lauralee Bell said in a statement
Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price have shared their initial reactions to on-screen mum Helen Worth's exit as Gail Rodwell.
A new study finds that caste plays a vital role in high rates of stunting in children in India.