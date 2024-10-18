Norman North vs. Broken Arrow highlights

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Why now's the time to acquire these injured RBs
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights players he's trading for or trading away ahead of Week 7.
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Bo Nix's wife? Meet former Auburn cheerleader Izzy Nix
Bo Nix went from Auburn quarterback to Oregon transfer to Denver Broncos rookie in just a few seasons. And he's had his wife, Izzy, with him along the way. They met in 2020 when she was a cheerleader and he was a quarterback. And in 2022, she graduat
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 matchups to exploit: De'Von Achane primed for a bounce-back week
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies several players with favorable Week 7 matchups.
- FTW Outdoors
Justin Fields admitted he wasn’t good enough to keep Russell Wilson from taking his job (and he’s right)
At face value, the Pittsburgh Steelers benching Justin Fields for Russell Wilson doesn't make much sense. While Fields hasn't played at all All-Pro-caliber level as a quarterback, Pittsburgh is currently tied for first place in the AF
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Defender Hanging Up The Skates
This former Boston Bruins defender is moving on to a different sport.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Stung With The Bittersweet Success Of Philip Broberg
Philip Broberg is off to a red-hot start with the St. Louis Blues.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL rumors: Wide receiver market heating up following Cooper, Adams trades
The wide receiver market is heating up with the trade deadline fast approaching. Here are the latest trade rumors around the NFL.
- CBC
'I'll take it': N.B. native Jake Allen on his new NHL record
The National Hockey League announced earlier this week that Jake Allen, born and raised in Fredericton, has become the first goalie in the league's history to record a win against 33 franchises.Allen said in an interview that he had no idea he was breaking a record during the Monday night game against the Utah Hockey Club — the newest NHL franchise."The NHL has quite a few funky and quirky stats that you probably never would think of as a player, or maybe even sometimes as a fan," the 34-year-ol
- The Hockey News
Leafs Forward Auston Matthews Will Not Score Versus LA Kings Wednesday
Toronto's Auston Matthews has four goals in 13 career games versus the LA Kings
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Former Lightning Defender Gets Brutal Injury Update
This former Lightning defenseman is expected to miss more time than expected.
- The Olympian
‘Competitive’ DK Metcalf owns last Geno Smith INT, explains in-game demand to Seahawks’ OC
The star wide receiver grabbed the sideline headset from his position coach and said into it: “Hey, Grubb” during loss to 49ers.
- Yahoo Sports
'We didn't want to play against a male player': Transgender issue pits female volleyball players against their own university
Nevada women’s volleyball players take a stand against the university in the name of "fair competition and safety for everyone."
- United Press International
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign.
- The Canadian Press
Pro Picks: Week 7 brings a Super Bowl rematch, another London game and an NFC North showdown
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Behind The Oilers Fighting Their Way To Victory
An eventful game ends in a victory for the Edmonton Oilers.
- BBC
Red Bull to change car after discussions with FIA
Red Bull say that they have made changes to their F1 car as a result of discussions with governing body the FIA.
- PSG Talk
Messi Reveals Who Deserves Ballon D’or, and It’s Not Kylian Mbappé
Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi currently holds the Ballon d’Or and announced who he believes should win the prestigious award that will be handed out this month.There’s no clear-c...
- Miami Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses new injury, Achane, trades, more. And practice report
Dolphins’ McDaniel offers insight on injuries, quarterback and other issues.
- USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Jones injury update: Is Vikings RB playing Week 7 vs. Lions?
The Vikings traded for running back Cam Akers, leading many NFL fans to wonder whether Aaron Jones' injury is more serious than initially feared.
- Caughtoffside Articles
“Won’t get paid anymore” – Paul Pogba has his say on Sir Alex Ferguson/ Man United controversy
Former Man United star Paul Pogba has commented on the controversial situation surrounding Sir Alex Ferguson at the Manchester club this week after the Red Devils decided to let the legendary figure g...