Norman police searching for two suspects after building, vehicles hit by gunfire
Norman police searching for two suspects after building, vehicles hit by gunfire
Norman police searching for two suspects after building, vehicles hit by gunfire
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
(Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.
The man reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, per multiple outlets
Sheila Fox, who disappeared from Coventry in 1972, is living in another part of the country.
A senior from Perth County has lost $320,000 because of a computer pop-up scam, police say.Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects who picked up $80,000 in cash and 100-g gold bars worth over $240,000 from the victim's home as a part of the scam.Police say the scam began in November 2024 when the victim clicked on a pop-up window on their computer. The pop-up directed the victim to call a provided number, which connected her to a p
Three people have been charged following two separate incidents in Manitoba over the holiday season, including one that RCMP say resulted in a head-on crash with a police vehicle.That incident began on the afternoon of Christmas Eve when two women in an SUV refused to stop for a traffic stop by a Portage la Prairie RCMP officer at Eighth Street NW and Sixth Avenue NW at 2:15 p.m., Mounties said in a news release Thursday.The RCMP said they didn't pursue the SUV because of public safety concerns,
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.
Kevin Graves' wallet and wristband for the Electric Forest music festival was found six years after his disappearance
Halifax Regional Police say a father and daughter were fatally shot on New Year's Eve hours before the woman's boyfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the latest in a string of intimate partner violence deaths in Nova Scotia.Police were called to reports of an injured person near Gottingen and Charles streets around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a car that contained a woman who had died of gunshot wounds and another man who had gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.He was
NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned late last month after being accused of demanding sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.
Kayla Pier was charged with operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night outside a nightclub in New York City that was holding a memorial for a teenager who had been previously been killed in the city.
Emergency crews arrived to a chaotic and gruesome scene in a Honolulu neighborhood after a large New Year's firework tipped over after being lit and ignited a fiery, shrapnel-studded blast that killed three people and injured more than 20 others, several of them critically.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A harrowing chapter in American history remains shrouded in mystery: Who planted pipe bombs outside offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in Washington on the eve of the attack on the Capitol?
Trump has regularly tied immigration to crime throughout his presidency
A Yellowknife man who spent decades in prison has now been granted day parole for six months. Francis Yukon, 49, has been convicted of murder, manslaughter and attempted murder, among other violent crimes. A parole board has said he's made significant progress in recent years through substance abuse treatment, programming for violent offenders and cultural programming. In a Dec. 20 decision, the Parole Board of Canada said Yukon now has a better understanding of his behaviours and triggers. Yuko
A man survived being shoved onto subway tracks ahead of an incoming train in New York City on New Year's Eve and is expected to fully recover, relatives said, while the person accused of pushing him was being held without bail Thursday on attempted murder and assault charges.
The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.