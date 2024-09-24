Norman Wells RCMP arrest man for 'serious assaults' on 2 people

The RCMP detachment in Norman Wells, N.W.T. RCMP say they are aware several people witnessed a 'significant altercation' on Sunday and are asking them to contact the detachment. (Luke Carroll/CBC - image credit)

Northwest Territories RCMP say one person has been arrested after an alleged stabbing at a residence in Norman Wells on Sunday.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP also said further investigation found a "significant altercation" had occurred at the home and another person had been shot with a crossbow and bear-sprayed. Police say both victims were transported out of the community for treatment.

Teagan Sutherland, 23, was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering with intent, disguised with intent to commit an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault and two counts of uttering threats against a person.

At the time of his arrest, Sutherland had an active warrant for his arrest and was facing charges from an incident on Sept. 11, RCMP said.

Those charges include breaking and entering with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of being disguised with intent to commit an offence, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Sutherland is in custody and his next court appearance is Sept. 25.

Norman Wells RCMP say several people witnessed the event on Sunday, and are asking witnesses to contact the detachment.