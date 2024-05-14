Normandy veteran: French youngsters know more about D-Day than British children

A Second World War veteran says French children know more about D-Day than their British counterparts.

Henry Rice, 98, of Cranleigh, Surrey, a former signalman who arrived off Juno Beach five days after D-Day, called for British children to learn about the Normandy landings because the “world is dangerous at the moment” and they can urge politicians to avoid war.

Asked about the lessons young people today can learn, he said: “You look at the French children and they come up and talk to you, they seem to know more about it than I do because they’re taught in schools exactly what happened, the failings and the winners.

“Whereas I have honestly found that when you talk to 10, 12, 14-year-old children in this country I don’t think some of them know Arromanches. It’s schooling and it’s a pity, it would be great for children to be taught.”

He went on: “I think it’s important, this world is dangerous at the moment. If those children grow up into adults and know what this is all about, collectively they can go to politicians, Russians can go to Putin and say ‘Oi, we’ve had all this before. We don’t want it. Stop it, please’.

“Whether the bigwigs will listen to us is another matter, but I really believe that if the population generally made their feelings known, I don’t mean going up and down the street screaming rubbish, the politicians may listen.”

British soldiers on Juno Beach during the D-Day landings - Universal Images

Mr Rice made the comments at an event ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings where he met the Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak was handed the torch of commemoration by Claire Horton, the director general of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, before passing it to Navy seaman and D-Day veteran Peter Kent at Horse Guards, London on Tuesday.

The torch will now travel to capital cities and key cemetery and memorial sites around the UK before crossing the Channel with veterans for official commemorations in June.

Mr Rice, who received the Legion d’honneur order of merit from the French government, served on HMS Eastway which was ferrying men and equipment to Normandy.

In June he will travel to France with a group of veterans supported by the Spirit of Normandy Trust.

He said he would be “all mouth and trousers” during commemoration events in June to stop himself crying.

Mr Rice said “thank you, God” when asked about his feelings ahead of the 80th anniversary, adding that someone was “looking after him” during the war.