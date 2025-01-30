Norovirus cases in England’s hospitals hit highest level this winter

The number of people suffering norovirus in England’s hospitals is at its highest level this winter.

New data from NHS England shows an average of 898 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 15% from 784 the previous week.

The figure had previously peaked at 837 in early December.

Norovirus levels are higher than at this point 12 months ago, when an average of 688 beds were filled with patients with symptoms, and also two years ago (395 patients).

Meanwhile, flu levels in hospitals in England have fallen for the third week in a row.

An average of 3,019 flu patients were in beds each day last week, including 148 in critical care.

This is down 21% from 3,833 the previous week, when 176 were in critical care.

The total is still higher than this point last winter (2,226) and also this stage two years ago (1,291).

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England, and show that Covid continues to fall.

NHS England said pressure on hospital capacity remained high last week with an average of 96% adult beds occupied and a total of 97,567 patients in hospital each day.

There was also an average of 13,426 patients in hospital each day despite being medically fit for discharge, taking up more than one in seven available beds.

Professor Julian Redhead, national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “It is welcome news that the number of patients in hospital with Covid and flu continued to fall last week, however the worrying surge in norovirus cases – now at their highest level so far this winter – means there is no let up for NHS staff.

“Hospitals remain close to capacity, with almost a fifth of beds filled due to seasonal viruses and delayed discharges to settings like social and community care.

“The public can help us out by continuing to only call 999 or visit A&E in a life-threatening emergency or using NHS 111 for other conditions.

“With the higher than usual levels of norovirus, it is important to remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and avoid close contact with others if you have any symptoms.

“If you haven’t had your Covid jab yet and are eligible, make sure you don’t miss out and get to a walk-in service today or tomorrow.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Hospitals up and down the country are continuing to grapple with challenging conditions, and I know NHS staff are feeling significant pressure as they work hard for patients.

“The broken NHS system we inherited has meant too many people have suffered unacceptable standards of care this winter, but we are steadfast in our commitment to turn that around as we deliver the reforms required through our Plan for Change.

“Today we are publishing the NHS mandate which sets out that improving A&E and ambulance waiting times should be among the top priorities for trusts as we set the direction for the health service over the coming year.”

Elsewhere, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said cases of tuberculosis (TB) in England increased by 13% in 2024, from 4,850 in 2023 to 5,480 in 2024.

Some 81.5% of all TB cases in 2024 were in people born outside the UK but there was an increase in both UK born and non-UK born populations, it said.

TB is associated with deprivation and is more common in large urban areas.

The largest increases in TB were recorded in London and the West Midlands, the UKHSA said.

Dr Esther Robinson, head of the TB unit at the UKHSA, said: “TB remains a serious public health issue in England.

“The infection is preventable and curable.

“If you have moved to England from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get promptly tested and treated through your GP surgery.

“Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or Covid-19.

“A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than three weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB.

“Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk.”

