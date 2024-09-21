North Belfast parade held amid residents' protest

About 150 people took part in the parade on Saturday morning [Reuters]

An Orange Order parade which was opposed by nationalist residents has taken place in north Belfast.

The Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association (CARA) had asked for an urgent review after Saturday's demonstration was granted by the Parades Commission.

About 150 people, including a band, but without supporters, took part in the parade which passed the Ardoyne shopfronts.

About 100 residents took part in a protest holding a banner.

As part of the determination, no music was held as the parade passed the area.

Three Ligoniel lodges took part in the event to mark Orange heritage week.

CARA had warned "the parade could result in real difficulties" as it involved passing the Ardoyne shops, where there has been violent clashes in previous years.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the Parades Commission said CARA's request did not "constitute any fresh information to trigger a review" and confirmed its decision would stand.

The parade is not part of a 2016 agreement which has seen five morning parades occur each year.

The deal ended years of tension and trouble at what was once a parading flashpoint.

But the Orange Order claimed the agreement collapsed before the summer and talks to revive it had not yet taken place.