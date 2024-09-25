A North Carolina company’s food recall from Florida, the Carolinas and 3 other states

A snack mix mix-up has led a North Carolina company to recall a product from seven states and the District of Columbia.

Charlotte’s Truly Good Foods said Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups from lot No. 23224 with a best by date of April 16, 2025 (041625) contain almonds and cashews as allergens not listed among the ingredients. While that’s a mild mistake for most folks, mistakes don’t get much more monumental for people with a tree nut allergy.

“People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the consume these products,” Truly Good’s FDA-posted recall notice states.

The 3.25-ounce cups went to distribution centers in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Maryland and to retail sellers in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia and the District of Columbia from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19.

Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix

Truly Good said it began the recall after customer notification about the mistake.

“The product inside the cup could be Healthy Trails Mix which contains raisins, sunflower seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and cashews,” the recall notice said. “Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”

If you bought the recalled mix, take a photo of it and go to Truly Good’s Grabeez recall site to fill out the form for a refund. Questions can be sent to marketing@trulygoodfoods.com or asked at 704-602-0610, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.