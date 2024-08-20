North Carolina delegates head to Chicago for Democratic National Convention
Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.
The Foreign Ministry will be offering three-month visas as early as next month, Russian state media said.
Melania Trump has largely been absent from Donald Trump's campaign, appearing only sporadically in public.
One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.
A former Russian lawmaker self-exiled in Ukraine is seeking to establish a new political power base right under the nose of Vladimir Putin in Russian territory seized by Kyiv’s forces.Ilya Ponomarev, a 49-year-old ex-politician now on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists, says the stunning cross-border incursion launched by Kyiv’s forces on Aug. 6 presents a new “political opportunity.” “I’ve been telling Ukrainian authorities for two years that Putin’s power is weak, that nobody is defend
It's going to be an interesting convention to say the least.
JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l
Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region
Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be
Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said wit
Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …
Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.
One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.
A recent swing state survey that showed Harris in lead used trustworthy methodology, polling experts told The Independent
CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president.
The DNC will do all they can to put on a good show. But it's a facade. The Democratic Party is hawking terrible policies that will hurt Americans.
Experts then and now agree: By June 1945, Japan had been militarily defeated and President Truman didn’t need to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki. | Opinion
Alyssa Farah Griffin said she felt 'so cringe' about the analysis, but linked to a video of Trump saying he's 'much better looking' than the VP.
Michele Morrow thinks children are being 'indoctrinated' by public schools and wouldn't answer if the 2020 election was stolen.
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver thinks Democrats’ strategy of calling out Donald Trump and JD Vance as “weird” is “getting to him”, and moreover, the GOP is not helping themselves by nominating even weirder candidates in last week’s Senate primaries in Minnesota, Virginia, and Wisconsin.“You know it’s getting to him,” Oliver said, noting how Trump tried to deflect the “weird” label by claiming he’s anything but. “You tried to buy Greenland. You stared at the sun during a solar eclipse. And yo