North Carolina the first team to arrive in Omaha ahead of College World Series
Tar Heels are the first team to make trip to Omaha for CWS
Tar Heels are the first team to make trip to Omaha for CWS
Jen Rizzotti, chair of the women's national team committee, said USA Basketball stuck to selection criteria in leaving Caitlin Clark off Olympic team.
Homers draw crowds. Here are the ten longest home runs in MLB history.
The future is now! Here's how every MLB team's farm system ranks as we approach the midway point of the 2024 season.
Any critic can call a ballpark bad, but what do the fans actually think? Here are the five highest and lowest rated MLB ballparks on Yelp.
Twice in the last three years, Shohei Ohtani won American League MVP honors unanimously.
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
The couple have called off their divorce after filing on May 11, in Palm Beach, Fla.
‘There’s 9:28 on the clock in a 2-1 game. I’m not holding him’ if he can play, Maurice said.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard had a look of pure shock and terror on his face in the hilarious now-viral video
"Everything was about my performance in golf."
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fouled off a pitch in the fourth inning Monday night and lost his grip on the bat.
The Dallas Mavericks have lost back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe blames one player in particular.
Several Edmonton Oilers are trying to win the first Stanley Cup rings of their careers. Esa Tikkanen is getting rid of his.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to the practice roster Monday.
Who will go No. 1 in the 2024 NBA draft? Will the Spurs find the right player to put alongside Victor Wembanyama? Where will Purdue's Zach Edey go?
Hurley, coming off of back-to-back NCAA championships, turned down a major payday to stay with the Huskies.
The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP made a surprise appearance in a pickup game at a fitness center in Folsom.
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — All four ice rinks at Susan Fennell Sportsplex are full of action on this winter Saturday morning, the air filled with the sound of hockey skates grinding through ice and pucks clanging off the glass.
Singer was born in Boca Raton
Alex Pereira is confused why Jamahal Hill took this long to address his knockout loss at UFC 300.