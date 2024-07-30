North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Pulls Out of Race to Be Kamala Harris’ Running Mate

“This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket," Cooper said

AP Photo/Ben McKeown; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper isn’t seeking a vice presidential candidate bid.

Cooper, who was rumored to have been one of the people being considered to run alongside Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democratic ticket, issued a statement on Monday, July 29, signaling that he is stepping out of contention.

"I strongly support Vice President Harris' campaign for President. I know she's going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role," he said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket.”

Cooper, 67, added, "As l've said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we'll all work to make sure she wins.”

Despite his decision, Cooper still rallied support for Harris on Monday, July 29, according to ABC News, reportedly saying, "We know that this country needs Kamala Harris more than ever right now, and we can hold the key now." He did not address pulling out of the race to run with Harris at the time.

Cooper and Harris grew close when they served as the attorney general for their respective states, North Carolina and California.

Earlier this month, two sources close to the Biden-Harris campaign told The New York Times that Cooper was emerging as one of the serious contenders for a potential VP replacement, even if it would raise the average age on the ticket since he was one of the oldest candidates under consideration.

However, Cooper declined to be vetted by Harris’ campaign about a week ago, sources told CNN and Politico.

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Roy Cooper and Kamala Harris

When asked about potentially being on the shortlist of vice presidential candidates to run alongside Harris, Cooper previously told CNN in July that he didn’t “want to play into this new favorite political parlor game, because it’s too important for America to stop Donald Trump.”

Two sources close to Cooper told Politico that he based his decision on several factors including his desire to potentially run for senate and fears that his GOP lieutenant governor Mark Robinson would assume the role when he traveled out of state, which North Carolina state laws dictated.

Cooper previously served as attorney general for 16 years before winning his governor seat in North Carolina in 2016, according to Politico. One of his major achievements in the role included expanding Medicaid last year so that half a million low-income North Carolinians could receive health insurance, per the outlet.

Other candidates reportedly under consideration include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.



