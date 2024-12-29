North Carolina Highway Patrol: man killed while driving during heavy rain
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a tree fell on a pickup truck around 10:10 a.m., killing the driver.
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
Ever since the devastating spring floods of 2020 in Fort McMurray, the northeastern Alberta community has been shoring up its defences against rising rivers.Now, officials with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) say Fort McMurray is better prepared for future floods. "From a permanent structural mitigation standpoint, there's been significant works completed," said James Semple, manager of RMWB's project management office. It has spent $119 million on flood mitigation so far; the r
Hundreds of Lego pieces lost at sea 27 years ago are found in 2024, including the first shark.
Dangerous travel conditions continue across the two provinces as freezing rain risks slick roads. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the impacts.
Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia
A continued risk for freezing rain and drizzle in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec could lead to travel issues around Ottawa and Montreal
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died in the incident on Dec. 28
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Dr Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
Alderney Wildlife Trust says the number of puffins is good but they are still vulnerable
There was a tornado watch for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 1 p.m. One person reported killed in Iredell from falling tree.
Parts of Ontario are seeing heavy rainfall this weekend, upwards of 30-40mm for many. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timing of the system.
Officials were beginning to assess the damage after a strong storm system moved across the southeastern U.S. over the weekend. At least two people were killed when tornadoes touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected late Saturday
Fort McMurray stands at the confluence of two rivers — Athabasca and Clearwater. During the spring thaw, ice can jam the rivers and flood parts of the city. CBC's Dennis Kovtun explains what Fort McMurray is doing to avoid this.
A Nova Scotia bird rescue has had to stop accepting new surrenders, as animal rescues in the province deal with increasing demand for their services.Diane Cooke has been running Privateer Parrot Rescue out of her home in Liverpool since 2000 and currently has about 50 birds in her care.In the last year, the number of people looking to surrender birds has exploded, Cooke said."It has definitely gone through the roof, beyond what we're actually able to accommodate. We have had to turn people away.
We recently published a list of the 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) stands against the other best renewable energy stocks to buy now. The future of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction […]
An extreme temperature gradient rocked parts of Ontario on Saturday, with a fine line of warmth and cold brought on by a collision of mild air from the south and entrenched Arctic air to the north.
Heavy rain to batter Ontario can lead to some December flooding. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the impacts and details of this system.