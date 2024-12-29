North Carolina Highway Patrol: man killed while driving during heavy rain

CBC

A Nova Scotia bird rescue has had to stop accepting new surrenders, as animal rescues in the province deal with increasing demand for their services.Diane Cooke has been running Privateer Parrot Rescue out of her home in Liverpool since 2000 and currently has about 50 birds in her care.In the last year, the number of people looking to surrender birds has exploded, Cooke said."It has definitely gone through the roof, beyond what we're actually able to accommodate. We have had to turn people away.