North Carolina: Kamala Harris holds rally in Charlotte three days before Election Day
The editorial board of The New York Times just eviscerated Donald Trump in a single paragraph. The piece, published on Saturday, was only the Times’ latest attack on the former president during the run-up to the election, but the searing indictment was all the more brutal for its brevity. Rhetorically matter-of-fact, the piece succinctly lays out many of the reasons Trump’s critics think his second term would be disastrous for the country—the implicit point being that nobody really needs a lengt
Miller's numbers show a jaw-dropping swing to Harris that would have seemed unimaginable two weeks ago.
The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.
Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.
SELMA, North Carolina—Donald Trump and JD Vance are spending their final days before the election playing defense in trying to secure North Carolina, a state Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Trump and Kamala Harris are both flying in for major rallies on Saturday night, as poll watchers elevate it to the number two “tipping point” state in the country after Pennsylvania. Vance played to a thin crowd here on Friday in a field off Interstate 95. His wife, Usha Vance—an accomplished D.C. lawyer and form
Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden, allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. H
Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House. A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even more to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris come Election Day. “Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with ques
Viewers were stunned at the former president’s apparent gesture during his Milwaukee rally in Wisconsin
‘Is that how your mother and father raised you? I don’t think so’ Keaton said in a clip on Instagram
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
Donald Trump considered firing his campaign manager Chris LaCivita after a bombshell report by the Daily Beast enraged the former president in the final stretch of his 2024 White House bid. Sources told The Atlantic allegations that LaCivita had pocketed $22 million from his work on the Trump campaign and related super PACs, left Trump “fuming” and feeling like the story “made him look like a fool.” The Beast’s story, published on Oct. 15, reportedly fueled the GOP presidential nominee‘s paranoi
Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion
Bill Maher personally addressed undecided voters on Friday night, giving them one clear reason why they should lend their vote to Kamala Harris. In a defiant monologue on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host talked about everything from the economy, SpaceX and Christmas. But ultimately, Maher begged undecided voters to go for the Democrats next week to avoid “the rule of a mad king.”
"Trump's rhetoric about Latinos is darker than a 12-hour chocolate mole. But does that matter to these voters?"
The Queen of Pop says she flew home from Paris to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in the final days before the election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph's version of her.
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt’s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead, Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
Harry Enten picked apart a historical polling detail that could indicate a defeat for GOP candidate Donald Trump.
Last month, Donald Trump said America has two enemies—“the outside enemy” and “the enemy from within.” The latter, he asserted, is the “more dangerous” of the two, continuing ominously that the threat could be neutralized, if he were president, by the US military. That remark hardly exists in isolation. The former president’s often-inflammatory rhetoric has taken an increasingly violent turn in the run-up to his face-off against Kamala Harris. Critics have, more loudly and consistently than ever
Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots. She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wis