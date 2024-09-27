North Carolina residents told to evacuate due to ‘imminent’ dam failure from Hurricane Helene floodwaters

A dam in North Carolina is in imminent danger of failing due to Hurricane Helene, according to local officials.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the Rutherfood County Emergency Management Department told nearby residents to immediately flee to safe place due to flash floods overtopping the Lake Lure Dam.

“RESIDENTS BELOW THE LAKE LURE DAM NEED TO EVACUATE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!” the Department said. DAM FAILURE IMMINIENT!!”

That warning was echoed by the National Weather Service, which declared an “URGENT FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY” for the Lake Lure dam.

At least 25 people were dead as of Monday morning after Hurricane Helene crashed into Florida at Category 4, pounding the west coast with “unsurvivable” conditions before weakening as it moved inland.

In a Facebook post, local photographer Helen Pace said posted pictures of her badly damaged house and a tarmac road carved in half by floodwaters.

“I believe the Lake Lure Dam has failed. There may not be a lake to go to or get married at,” she said.

“We are physically OK. The water has started to recede and I think we dodged the predicted winds...

“We are not able to get out now, we have no power, no water, and cell service seems to be restricted. Sending my love to you all.”

The Lure Dam was built in 1927 on the Broad River, about one hour’s drive east of Asheville and two hours west of Charlotte.

This story is breaking and will be updated.