North Carolina Supreme Court candidate sues state elections board as vote-counting continues
"I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."
People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in
The fight over a key position in Donald Trump’s Cabinet is heating up, as business leaders, billionaires, and Wall Street executives are all pushing the president-elect to choose their preferred candidates to lead the Department of the Treasury. Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, emerged over the weekend as two of the leading candidates for Treasury Secretary—an important economic position that will play a critical role in the president-elect’s pla
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports
Election denier Kari Lake has reached a settlement in a defamation case brought against her concerning her failed Arizona gubernatorial run in 2022, according to reports.
The 22nd amendment bars presidents from a third term in office. Is it enough to stop Trump?
Lara Trump revealed the impact Barron Trump had on his dad Donald Trump’s re-election bid, referring to him as the “sleeper” behind the win. The incoming president’s daughter-in-law said that during the 2024 campaign, the 18-year-old New York University student would call the president-elect and give him ideas of how to get more voters. “He’s his father’s son, there’s no doubt about it,” the wife of Eric Trump said on the PBD Podcast. “He’s always throwing ideas out there...we’ve got to give Bar
WASHINGTON (AP) — After one of the most chaotic and least productive sessions in modern history, voters made a surprising choice in elections for the U.S. House -- they overwhelmingly stuck with the status quo.
Are you telling me Donald Trump, the man who said he was going to do all these crazy things, is actually going to do all these crazy things?
Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte
Comedian and TV host Bill Maher butted heads with Star Trek actor and author William Shatner over whether Vice President Harris was a “great” candidate in a new podcast. Shatner joined Maher’s “Club Random” podcast in an episode released Sunday in which they discuss the presidential election and Harris’s defeat. “She was not a great…
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency Monday, a photo-shoot fail that U.S. officials attributed to timing.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that a U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia may be a decisive moment in the war. Two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision revealed the significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict on Sunday.
Steele also said JD Vance has essentially been replaced by "surrogate VP" Elon Musk.
CNN’s Jake Tapper took his interview with Mike Johnson to a personal level as he quizzed the Republican House Speaker on how his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominations squared with his Christian family values. Johnson has been asked by several Republican congressmen and senators to release the details in a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz, who is Trump’s pick for Attorney General, had sex with a 17-year-old. In an intervi
"What fact are you talking about?" Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Sunny Hostin in another disagreement over racism in the election.
President-elect Trump’s White House victory set his legal cases on a downward spiral, but his allies who have faced prosecution or other legal trouble are not yet in the clear. Dozens of Trump aides, associates and backers — including top officials in his first administration — have faced criminal charges tied to efforts to keep…
Elon Musk took a swipe at CBS correspondent Scott Pelley for his ‘trash propaganda piece’
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."